The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are not yet underway, and Democrats are already attempting to invalidate them.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says “a virtual hearing is virtually no hearing at all.”

It’s a pandemic. Nobody likes a pandemic. Democrats have been lecturing America for weeks on end about the need to take precautions, but now they don’t like the idea of a virtual hearing.

Has the Senate been holding hearings virtually during the coronavirus pandemic? The answer is yes. Has the Judiciary Committee been holding hearings virtually during the pandemic? The answer is also yes.

A lot of organizations have had to adjust to unusual circumstances in response to the virus.

If the party positions were reversed (and Democrats were trying to confirm a justice during a pandemic), where do you think Schumer and Feinstein would stand on holding virtual hearings?

Schumer’s not alone. Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has also made known her opposition to a virtual hearing.

The process is supposed to center around the qualifications of Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court, but this kind of complaint shows Senate Democrats trying to make the hearings about them.

