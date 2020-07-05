Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tried to make a point about the base of the Democrat Party.
Dems support the riots. The vandals. The anarchists.
That’s their base. And they’re terrified to offend them. https://t.co/B5nRPRGBYM
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2020
And, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) attempted to respond to Cruz with … this?
Yes, that is precisely why the party nominated… Joe Biden https://t.co/ZFx5YAnd9b
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2020
Having had his point furthered, Cruz followed up with five questions for AOC.
You’re the base he’s terrified of.
Do you support:
1) Tearing down statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson & Abraham Lincoln?
2) Destroying Mt. Rushmore.
3) Abolishing the police.
4) Acquiescing to “autonomous” lawless zones like CHAZ/CHOP?
5) ANTIFA mob violence? https://t.co/qJCM6Z7yjt
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2020
To which, she has yet to respond.
And we’re not going to hold our breath awaiting an answer.
