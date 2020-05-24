Former U.S. Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West (R-Florida) was injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, posts on his social media pages confirmed.

As of late Sunday morning, Team West posted a new update that Col. West is resting, in stable condition and anticipates getting to go home on Monday.

Here is the official press release from his Facebook page:

On his drive back from the “Free Texas Rally” in Austin, TX, Lt. Col. Allen West was involved in an accident when a car cut in front of him. He is recovering, in stable condition, and has his family with him.

Local law enforcement reported that “an unidentified vehicle changed lanes when unsafe in front of two motorcyclists. The motorcyclist attempted to brake, and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist. Both motorcyclists were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

Allen West is currently dealing with a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations. Though these injuries are serious, Lt. Col. West stated, “I am alive by the grace of God.”

He plans to continue to be a proponent for freedom and the state of Texas, and will resume his normal calendar of activities as given clearance by his medical team.

LTC West thanks the public for their well-wishes and outpouring of support, and continued prayers on his behalf are appreciated.

Lt. Col. West served our nation valiantly, earning the Bronze Star and three Meritorious Service Medals. We wish him a speedy recovery.

***

Update:

