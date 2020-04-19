In an attempt to own the president, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell repeats the thoroughly-debunked assertion that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

As has been stated and re-stated (even affirmed by some in the MSM), he did not call the coronavirus a “hoax.”

Not that it has stopped Democrats from asserting that he did.

Despite its inaccuracy, we guess they figure repeating it enough times will cause some to believe it.

