New fundraising numbers are out for the month of January, and they show that the RNC far outpaced the DNC and is in record-breaking territory.

“Record breaking support for this president and his policies continues to grow as we head full force into this presidential election year.” –@GOPChairwomanhttps://t.co/d0Y1z7FR1T — GOP (@GOP) February 23, 2020

From RCP:

New figures show the Republican National Committee raised $27.2 million last month, bringing its total this presidential cycle to $268.3 million, easily outdistancing Democrats’ $103.1 million.

What’s more, the FEC report shows that the Republicans have a whole lot more cash on hand than Democrats.

RNC Crushing Democrats in Fundraising https://t.co/8tcu4woVvf — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) February 23, 2020

PJ Media:

According to the latest FEC report, the Republican National Committee has nearly 8 times as much cash on hand as the Democratic National Committee. The report shows the national GOP has $76 million in cash while the DNC has only $9.9 million.

These are amazing numbers for @WINRED The GOP finally has a fundraising deathstar pic.twitter.com/Uhuzj2X3ux — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 23, 2020

And remember that last month’s cash was raised during the impeachment trial.

***