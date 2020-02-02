Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) tells Bloomberg News that there could be an immediate push by Republicans to impeach Joe Biden over his family’s dealings in Ukraine if he is elected president.

“Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’”

The grounds for impeachment, the first-term Republican said, would be “for being assigned to take on Ukrainian corruption yet turning a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board making over a million dollars a year.”

How could it not be at least looked into?

But this won’t sit well with some.

What Ernst didn’t say: Joe Biden will definitely be impeached if elected.

What Ernst did say: There could be an immediate push for impeachment if he’s elected.

Democrats opened this door.

