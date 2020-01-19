One of the earliest elected Democrats to climb aboard the impeachment train (long before scrutinizing phone calls to Ukraine became cool) was California Rep. Maxine Waters.

Now, she seems to be insinuating that Democrats will not be deterred from their effort to impeach President Trump if he is acquitted by the Senate. She proclaimed, “We will not stop,” and hinted another “impeachment activity.”

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters: there may be more “impeachment activity,” “we will not stop” It will NEVER be enough for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/mpsoFhi0fk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 19, 2020

What does that even mean?

this gives me a headache https://t.co/IIajNrxiOj — Delanie Bomar (@DelanieBomar) January 19, 2020

Democrats can't help but to show the entire world how partisan and political this #ShamImpeachment is. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/lGZri4ezRc — Rebecca Wood (@RebeccaWoodNV) January 19, 2020

Impeaching your way to defeat. 👏Somehow, don’t think this is what Democrat voters want. https://t.co/AprOzA82Vs — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 19, 2020

Waters has accomplished ZERO while in office. ZERO. https://t.co/2aMyOUlfJx — John Alexander (@bspjohn) January 19, 2020

Translation: If Democrats win the House in November, it will be at least 4 more years before Congress does anything that might benefit the American people. https://t.co/0dLDBi80wj — Your Mom (@YourServiceYW) January 19, 2020

That’s sure what it sounds like.

