Rep. Maxine Waters, one of the Democrats who have wanted to impeach President Trump since the day he took office, was on CNN with Erin Burnett Monday night and jumped back in time to the Russian collusion hoax. She admits she doesn’t have the facts to prove it, but she says she’ll always believe that Trump and Vladimir Putin had a deal: Putin would help elect Trump, and Trump would drop the sanctions against Russia.

Maxine Waters continues to peddle “Russian Collusion” Conspiracy Theories. “I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it.” “So I believe that they wanted to elect President Trump and Trump, I believe agreed. I will always believe this..” pic.twitter.com/prrMYjXSbn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 17, 2019

And @ErinBurnett just sits there and says nothing. Disgrace — StartingOver (@DaveJon71935403) December 17, 2019

She can believe whatever she wants but she has no credibility — Shawn (@nflbbgym) December 17, 2019

Leader in federal government, corrupt and crazy. So disturbing — gothamtc (@toddcap) December 17, 2019

She needs help. Serious help. — Janeen Hawley (@HawleyJaneen) December 17, 2019

I will always believe that Rep. Maxine Waters is incompetent and useless to her constituents. And I actually have proof… We all do. — Intuitive33 (@intuitive33) December 17, 2019

I have no facts but I'll still say all this false shit on national tv — Brian Skahill (@bska1223) December 17, 2019

So genius @RepMaxineWaters “believes” @realDonaldTrump wanted to lift the sanctions from Putin But Obama on hot mic to Medvedev & not doing anything against Russia about Crimea? Meh…https://t.co/Am4IlHjM3e — Jay (@JayOnTvvitter) December 17, 2019

Dumbest person in Congress. @RepMaxineWaters is the dumbest, most melodramatic elected official currently serving. Well @RepAlGreen and @ericswalwell are biting at her heels. Her district is a dumpster fire and she hasn't done anything to fix it. Pathetic. — Brian McWilliams (@BrianMacWill) December 17, 2019

I will always believe that Maxine Watters is a low IQ individual. — Deplorable Sara 🇺🇸 (@sbrammy) December 17, 2019

I believe she is an idiot. I truly believe it — Con Skordis (@ConSkordis) December 17, 2019

Accusations made without evidence can be disregarded without evidence. — Backroad Redneck (@RedneckBackroad) December 17, 2019

TDS level—11 — GameOverDemocrates (@stevenfbuss) December 17, 2019

Can’t believe anyone is desperate enough to have her on their show. What losers. — SusanH (@AdaSooner) December 17, 2019

Her and the few morons that still watch CNN and MSNBC will ALWAYS believe that. — Geral (@hammonds_geral) December 17, 2019

Trump sent javelin missiles to Ukraine to fight against Russia. Obama sent blankets. Obama talked of more flexibility with Putin after his election, yet somehow @RepMaxineWaters thinks Trump is the issue. Sad. — William Laurence 🍺🍺🍺 (@JustLarry_me) December 17, 2019

