Rep. Maxine Waters, one of the Democrats who have wanted to impeach President Trump since the day he took office, was on CNN with Erin Burnett Monday night and jumped back in time to the Russian collusion hoax. She admits she doesn’t have the facts to prove it, but she says she’ll always believe that Trump and Vladimir Putin had a deal: Putin would help elect Trump, and Trump would drop the sanctions against Russia.

