Apparently, immigrants “transforming classic neighborhoods, the housing market and even racial dynamics” is bad now. WHO KNEW? From the Los Angeles Times:

Mexico City is being flooded by Americans — including legions of remote workers drawn by cheaper rents. They're transforming classic neighborhoods, the housing market and even racial dynamics. More and more, locals are asking them to please go home.https://t.co/wivG6TDWTP — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) July 27, 2022

Where have we heard this before?

Complaints about immigrants not integrating or learning the language, changing the character/affordability of the neighborhood. Familiar story. https://t.co/DzIUWrG1DL — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) July 27, 2022

So, immigrants should learn the language of their new home country? It’s all so confusing:

The fact that Americans are showing up in Mexico and get upset when people don't understand English and they don't even bother to learn basic Spanish?? maddening https://t.co/uFvEmGYBJQ — Melissa Gomez (@MelissaGomez004) July 27, 2022

You see, the Americans moving to Mexico have “left a scent of new-wave imperialism”:

Recently, a growing number of tourists and remote workers have flooded the nation’s capital and left a scent of new-wave imperialism.https://t.co/F9G2SaI4E6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 27, 2022

You know, maybe the wall made sense after all?

Hundreds of responses poured in after a young American posted this seemingly innocuous tweet: “Do yourself a favor and remote work in Mexico City — it is truly magical.” https://t.co/F9G2SaI4E6 pic.twitter.com/E1djNSPZcg — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 27, 2022

Wow. This is racist:

“Please don’t,” read one of the kinder replies. “This city is becoming more and more expensive every day in part because of people like you, and you don’t even realize or care about it.”https://t.co/F9G2SaI4E6 pic.twitter.com/SXyRlQNRy2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 27, 2022

Inflation is so bad in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California that Angelenos are fleeing to Mexico:

Clear financial incentives are drawing Americans to Mexico City — where the average local salary is $450 a month. For the cost of a $2,000 one-bedroom in Koreatown, an Angeleno can rent a penthouse here.https://t.co/F9G2SaI4E6 pic.twitter.com/z2R0TVTzcP — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 27, 2022

On the other hand, this is a HUGE boost to Mexico City’s economy:

This isn’t Europe, The vast majority of people in this crowded, colorful metropolis are unwaveringly kind and patient with international visitors, who in the first four months of this year spent $851 million on hotels alone, according to tourism records.https://t.co/F9G2SaI4E6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 27, 2022

Friction in American neighborhoods? GOOD! Friction in Mexico City neighborhoods? BAD:

But there is friction beneath the surface, as more locals consider what gentrification means for the city’s economics, culture, and even race relations. Read more from @katelinthicum here:https://t.co/F9G2SaI4E6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 27, 2022

