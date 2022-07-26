Klondike confirmed on Monday that its iconic Choco Taco — a “taco-shaped frozen treat consisted of light vanilla ice cream encased in a waffle cone, partially covered with milk chocolate and topped with peanuts” — has been discontinued:

Klondike's Choco Taco Discontinued After Almost 40 Years https://t.co/PGjj87qGON — People (@people) July 25, 2022

But it wasn’t killed off because of demand. Apparently, the company saw a spike in other Klondike products over the past two years and the company is managing its resources. From People:

According to a rep for Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, the Choco Taco was entirely discontinued in July due to an unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products over the past two years.

So, this move is a result of the supply-chain crisis? It does look that way. “#BidensAmerica” strikes again:

Klondike explained the move in a number of tweets responding to irate customers:

“Hi – the Klondike Choco Taco has been discontinued. We know this may be very disappointing news, but we’re excited to continue offering our range of delicious frozen treats, including Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, our signature Bar available nationwide.”

Hi – the Klondike Choco Taco has been discontinued. We know this may be very disappointing news, but we're excited to continue offering our range of delicious frozen treats, including Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, our signature Bar available nationwide. — Klondike (@Klondikebar) July 26, 2022

If President Biden can’t even guarantee the supply of ice cream, good luck on oil and natural gas:

“We’re sorry for disappointing you – we’ve experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. We hope you’ll give on of our other delicious frozen treats a try!”

We're sorry for disappointing you – we've experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. We hope you’ll give on of our other delicious frozen treats a try! — Klondike (@Klondikebar) July 26, 2022

Klondike is working to bring the bars back to ice cream trucks in the coming years, which again suggests it’s a supply-chain problem:

We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful. We're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years. — Klondike (@Klondikebar) July 25, 2022

Good luck in the interim, Klondike:

I am boycotting Klondike until they bring back the Choco Taco and I suggest you do the same https://t.co/MTteexFkch — Clem (@TheClemReport) July 25, 2022

“This has to be illegal”:

Wait. They can’t do this can they? This has to be illegal https://t.co/b2Ydj0Aqza — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 25, 2022

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) joked — we think — that he’ll introduce “legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos”:

🚨NEWS: Tomorrow I am introducing legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos. Please call your Senator and demand they co-sponsor. https://t.co/7XLgs6IfOn — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 26, 2022

Does he have support for the plan?

As a libertarian I'd normally disparage this kind of government intrusion, but the constitution is not a suicide pact. Endorse. https://t.co/UMEkIdiqMW — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 26, 2022

In reality, though. . .

When was the last time you had a Choco Taco?

No one who is mad about the Choco Taco has had one since 1992. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 26, 2022

***