Attorney Benjamin Crump has a brand new cause celebre, this time in Minnesota where a “loving & artistic 20-year-old” named Tekle Sunberg was killed by police “after an hours-long standoff while he was experiencing a mental health crisis”:

This is Tekle Sundberg. Minneapolis Police Department killed this smart, loving & artistic 20-year-old after an hours-long standoff while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. We need ANSWERS from MPD as to why Tekle's mental health crisis became a death sentence! pic.twitter.com/MuxrzxcHL0 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 16, 2022

What Mr. Crump left out, however, was that Sundberg was shooting into a neighbor’s apartment — a single mother with two young kids — during this standoff:

A Minneapolis man fired bullets into the apartment of a single mother with two kids under 5yrs old and was killed after a 6 hr stand off with police. Activists proceeded to raise $15K for him and hold protests outside the woman’s apartment. The most BLM thing to ever BLM. pic.twitter.com/YDViHHGO2y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 17, 2022

Of course, he arranged a march to support the gunman because nothing matters:

Please join his family and community activists at a rally and march tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT in Tekle's honor. — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 16, 2022

And now Sundberg is the hero?

And of course the lying scumbag Ben Crump is involved in this. The guy shot into the apartment of a mother and her two kids, was killed after a 6 hour stand off with police, and is treated like a hero.https://t.co/zXATZr49RI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 17, 2022

“Here’s a more accurate picture of him” for those who are curious about the “loving & artistic 20-year-old”:

here’s a more accurate picture of him https://t.co/Mn07tpEeCT pic.twitter.com/y2d3uJbUoA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 17, 2022

And since when does “mental health crisis” mean police shouldn’t protect innocent lives?

I do find confusing the idea that a "mental health crisis" means that force is never appropriate. https://t.co/dyuSKkBCbG — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) July 17, 2022

Sundberg’s adoptive parents played the race card and said that if Tekle were white he wouldn’t have been shot (and we’d like to know just what the parents knew about his mental health before the shooting):

Minneapolis Police Department officers gave their PROMISE to Tekle Sundberg's parents that their son's mental health crisis would NOT end in a shooting… Still, the officers denied Tekle's dad's pleas to talk to him during the hours-long standoff & ultimately fatally shot Tekle. pic.twitter.com/RdZMv1zOOb — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 16, 2022

But, now, let’s talk about the mother who was shot at. She’s now homeless and, reportedly, out of a job:

now show a picture of him shooting at a mother and her kids.. as he's alleged to have done. Ben.. sometimes there isn't an opportunity for you to vilify police. By all accounts, they saved lives that night. Be better than this. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 17, 2022

But does the “sincere, concerned activist” care about that?

Florida journalist once reassured me that Ben Crump isn’t a grifter, but rather a sincere, concerned activist. https://t.co/zHctn6oX23 — AN (@MaxNordau) July 17, 2022

Oh, it’s even worse. . .

Crump’s marchers got into an argument with the mom outside of her apartment after she called them out for caring more about Sundberg than her family:

Things boiled over during Saturday’s rally and march for Tekle Sundberg, when the 24 year old woman who says he was shooting into her apt. showed up voicing her frustration with those gathering in front of her building on Sundberg’s behalf. @kare11 * video contains profanity * pic.twitter.com/qdi1vbgO7k — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) July 16, 2022

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her relocate and meet expenses:

The older sister of the mother who lost their home – and now, apparently her job – is collecting funds for her. https://t.co/uWohgeTHJr — henry pan 潘嘉宏 (@h_pan3) July 16, 2022

Man, BLM has really lost the message:

You'd think, "He tried to kill me in front of my kids" is a pretty strong argument. But apparently not strong enough. https://t.co/X8XERhvMPa — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) July 17, 2022

What awful people:

Why would you be arguing with this woman after what she’s been through…? — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) July 17, 2022

Crump shouldn’t even have touched this one:

Some shooting raise questions. This one did not. https://t.co/u3WgEYoXnf — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) July 17, 2022

But, alas, this is where we are:

This is the world that the propaganda and false narratives of BLM have created. Criminals are idolized as martyrs while the people who suffer from their crimes are treated like the bad guys.https://t.co/6Vscl0cvXd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 17, 2022

