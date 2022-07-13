President Joe Biden has landed in Israel. . .

Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to Israel:

"Right now, we are simply happy to see you, Mr. President. The simple, genuine joy brought by seeing a good friend once again." 🇮🇱 🇺🇸https://t.co/dWnG7kMokn pic.twitter.com/ErWNCJn4XL — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 13, 2022

. . .and we have our first “What am I doing now moment.” Literally. Check it out:

JOE BIDEN in Israel: "What am I doing now?" pic.twitter.com/liBEsBsz2f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

And as we told you yesterday, the White House implemented a no handshakes Covid precaution which is why the president was fist-bumping folks on the tarmac:

Biden was giving out fist bumps instead of handshakes on the tarmac in Israel to officials who offered an open palm. The White House said this is an added Covid precaution. But since Covid is largely spread through respiratory droplets, it is unclear what benefit this provides — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) July 13, 2022

“We’re going to minimize contact as much as possible,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters:

Biden, on tarmac after landing in Israel, did fist bumps with each leader instead of handshakes. “We’re going to minimize contact as much as possible” to keep Biden safe from coronavirus, @PressSec said. He tested negative before trip and will test again during the trip, she said pic.twitter.com/tUb0zkd9Sn — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 13, 2022

But then Biden abandoned the Covid precaution after “about 20 minutes”:

Update: About 20 minutes later Biden abandoned the fist bump and was shaking hands with Israeli officials on the tarmac — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) July 13, 2022

Here he is giving Benjamin Netanyahu a “warm presidential handshake”:

Netanyahu gets a warm presidential handshake (Lapid and Bennett got a 🤛) pic.twitter.com/mZUnVIgfNx — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) July 13, 2022

So, when Biden meets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later this week, what will he do?

Biden would dearly love to avoid a handshake with MBS in Saudi Arabia — and with the rise of BA.5, he may now have a reason he could cite. Aides hint he may refrain from any handshakes during his Middle East trip due to Covid. https://t.co/LSPOQIcUBk — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 13, 2022

***

