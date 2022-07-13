President Joe Biden has landed in Israel. . .

. . .and we have our first “What am I doing now moment.” Literally. Check it out:

And as we told you yesterday, the White House implemented a no handshakes Covid precaution which is why the president was fist-bumping folks on the tarmac:

“We’re going to minimize contact as much as possible,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters:

But then Biden abandoned the Covid precaution after “about 20 minutes”:

Here he is giving Benjamin Netanyahu a “warm presidential handshake”:

So, when Biden meets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later this week, what will he do?

