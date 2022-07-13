The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Gerson Fuentes, a 27-year-old Columbus man, has been charged with the rape of a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indianapolis for an abortion:

According to the Dispatch, Fuentes admitted to police that he raped the child:

And the report says Fuentes is “believed to be undocumented”:

[Det. Jeffrey] Huhn also testified that DNA from the clinic in Indianapolis is being tested against samples from Fuentes, as well as the child’s siblings, to confirm his paternity.

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Ebner said the case did not warrant Fuentes — who is believed to be undocumented — to be held without bond.

Ebner said a high bond was necessary, however, due to Fuentes being a possible flight risk and for the safety of the child involved. Before being arrested, Huhn and Det. David Phillips collected a saliva sample from Fuentes, according to a probable cause statement.

Ebner set a $2 million bond for Fuentes, who is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Just yesterday, we told you that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said there was “not a whisper” that a 10-year-old was raped and impregnated:

So, this is an open question as well:

The Dispatch’s Bethan Bruner broke the story and “was the ONLY reporter in the courtroom this morning”:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

Editor’s note 2: The Columbus Dispatch originally reported the suspect’s name as “Gershon Fuentes.” It’s “Gerson Fuentes” and we’ve made corrections where needed. 

