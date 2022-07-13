The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Gerson Fuentes, a 27-year-old Columbus man, has been charged with the rape of a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indianapolis for an abortion:

BREAKING: Arrest made in the case of the rape of the 10-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indy for an abortion. https://t.co/bTEomEq7YO — Laura Bischoff (@lbischoff) July 13, 2022

According to the Dispatch, Fuentes admitted to police that he raped the child:

NEW: "Gershon Fuentes, 27…was arrested Tuesday after police say he confessed to raping the child on at least two occasions. He's since been charged with rape, a felony of the first degree in Ohio." https://t.co/n8yE065AuO — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) July 13, 2022

And the report says Fuentes is “believed to be undocumented”:

[Det. Jeffrey] Huhn also testified that DNA from the clinic in Indianapolis is being tested against samples from Fuentes, as well as the child’s siblings, to confirm his paternity. Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Ebner said the case did not warrant Fuentes — who is believed to be undocumented — to be held without bond. Ebner said a high bond was necessary, however, due to Fuentes being a possible flight risk and for the safety of the child involved. Before being arrested, Huhn and Det. David Phillips collected a saliva sample from Fuentes, according to a probable cause statement. Ebner set a $2 million bond for Fuentes, who is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Just yesterday, we told you that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said there was “not a whisper” that a 10-year-old was raped and impregnated:

BREAKING: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says there is "not a whisper" that a 10-year-old child was raped and impregnated, there has been no request for crime lab results, and that Ohio's heartbeat law would have allowed such a young girl to get an abortion in the state. pic.twitter.com/oIhJzNiq52 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2022

So, this is an open question as well:

Sure do! based on new information, the abortion doctor isn't reporting underage abortions to authorities as directed by law. On top of that the accused rapist is an undocumented immigrant in the country illegally. Please retweet. Thanks. https://t.co/9mhbmLYMpr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2022

The Dispatch’s Bethan Bruner broke the story and “was the ONLY reporter in the courtroom this morning”:

I was the ONLY reporter in the courtroom this morning as the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, impregnating her, leading to an abortion in Indiana, was arraigned. This confirms that the case exists.https://t.co/eWvtBMxqZW — Bethany Bruner (@bethany_bruner) July 13, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

Editor’s note 2: The Columbus Dispatch originally reported the suspect’s name as “Gershon Fuentes.” It’s “Gerson Fuentes” and we’ve made corrections where needed.

