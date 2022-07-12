Multiple shots fired. . .

Elon Musk says it’s time for former President Donald Trump to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset”:

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

Musk was responding to this tweet on the former president calling him a “bulls*** artist” during a rally in Alaska over the weekend”:

And when challenged by conservative Joe Pagliarulo on what Trump did accomplish during his four years as president. . .

Trending

. . .Musk went on to say Trump was “too much drama” and that he’s too old to be president:

“Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69.”

Musk added that “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America” and said  “If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign”:

Musk also accused Trump of making up that he told the former president he voted for him:

“Not true,” the billionaire tweeted:

***

Related:

‘Chuckmate’: Elon Musk responds to Twitter with two memes

BREAKING: Elon Musk terminates his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter

Taylor Lorenz calls out Elon Musk for procreating

No, SpaceX firing employees who trashed Elon Musk in open letter to execs doesn’t make Musk a free speech hypocrite

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpElon MuskRon DeSantis