Elon Musk says it’s time for former President Donald Trump to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset”:

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk was responding to this tweet on the former president calling him a “bulls*** artist” during a rally in Alaska over the weekend”:

Trump Rips Elon Musk: "Another Bullsh*t Artist" pic.twitter.com/kiuGp7xTEu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 11, 2022

And when challenged by conservative Joe Pagliarulo on what Trump did accomplish during his four years as president. . .

your response makes no sense. What about his presidency did you have a problem with: Energy Independence

Lower Regulations

Lower Taxes

ISIS Obliterated

XL Pipeline Being Constructed

Russian Pipeline Stopped

Border Under Control What — on policy — did you have an issue with? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 12, 2022

. . .Musk went on to say Trump was “too much drama” and that he’s too old to be president:

“Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69.”

Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk added that “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America” and said “If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign”:

Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk also accused Trump of making up that he told the former president he voted for him:

Donald Trump: Elon Musk Told Me He Voted for Mehttps://t.co/bs0FCw8Wir — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) July 11, 2022

“Not true,” the billionaire tweeted:

Not true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

