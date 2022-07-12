In an incident eerily similar to the one involving Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a West Seattle man was arrested for committing an alleged hate crime after he stood outside of Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s home armed with a gun:

A West Seattle man has made his first appearance in the King Co court system after allegedly committing a hate crime against US Rep. Pramila Jayapal. More information soon. — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) July 11, 2022

Rep. Jayapal thanked law enforcement for their “swift and professional work”:

Thank you to everyone who has called and sent good wishes after the incidents of Saturday night at our house. My family and I are safe, and we are grateful to Seattle Police Dept, Capitol Police & the FBI for their swift and professional work on this situation & investigation. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 12, 2022

This occurred on Saturday night:

The alleged hate crime again Rep. Pramila Jayapal occurred in front of her home late Saturday night. — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) July 11, 2022

According to reports, the suspect with the gun allegedly yelled, “Go back to India, I’m going to kill you”:

It’s believed Rep. Jayapal was not at home Saturday night when a man with a gun allegedly yelled “Go back to India, I’m going to kill you.”Neighbors heard yelling and what sounded like a gun shot. — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) July 11, 2022

Thankfully they arrested him before anyone was hurt:

When police arrived in front of Rep. Jayapal’s home they say the suspect was standing in the middle of the street with his hands up. A gun was holstered on his waist. He allegedly told police the victim he was targeting was of “Indian decent” — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) July 11, 2022

The suspect was later identified as Brett Forsell:

According to @SeattlePD documents suspect Brett Forsell allegedly showed up to Congresswoman Primala Jayapal’s home at 11:30 Saturday night. Neighbors said they saw him drive by her house 3 times, yelling profanities — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) July 11, 2022

And prosecutors asked for $500,000 bail:

The @KCProsecutor office asked for $500,000 bail for man suspected of a hate crime against Rep. Jayapal, saying he is a ‘danger to the community,” Probable cause was found for a hate crime-‘threat.’ — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) July 11, 2022

So, Dems defended the protesting of Justice Brett Kavanaugh at dinner shortly after a man with a gun was arrested outside of *his* home. The same goes for Rep. Jayapal, right? Conservatives can protest wherever she’s eating this week?

New from me—> Would Democrats Be Cool With Right-Wingers Protesting AOC While She Ate Dinner? https://t.co/GEz9zVI9Rx — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) July 11, 2022

And perhaps even offer bounties to servers to rat out where she’s eating?

ShutDownDC now offering bounties for sightings of Justices Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts https://t.co/LSBrLr9qtS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 9, 2022

