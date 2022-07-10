Michael Moore shared his version of what the overturning of the 2nd Amendment would look like via a fictitious 28th Amendment he wrote up in his spare time because he’s a very, very serious person. Or something:

My version of a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would repeal and replace the 2nd Amendment:

Guys, he’s serious:

And looks how he ends it:

“(The above constitutional amendment was written by Michael Moore of Michigan and presented to the 117th United States Congress on July 11, 2022)”

Has he even ever read one of the previous Amendments?

Because, it’s not clear that he has:

I got exactly this far before realizing I'm dead serious that he's never read a single Amendment. Not one. pic.twitter.com/wFVaztlYTE

Spoiler alert: You have 30 days to turn in any gun he doesn’t like (Section 5 below) over to law enforcement for destruction OR ELSE.

From MichaelMoore.com:

XXVIII AMENDMENT

SECTION 1.

The inalienable right of a free people to be kept safe from gun violence and the fear thereof must not be infringed and shall be protected by the Congress and the States. This Amendment thus repeals and replaces the Second Amendment.

SECTION 2.

Congress shall create a mandatory system of firearm registration and licensing for the following limited purposes: (a) licensed hunters of game; (b) licensed ranges for the sport of target shooting; and (c) for the few who can demonstrate a special need for personal protection.

All who seek a firearm will undergo a strict vetting process with a thorough background check, including the written and confidential approval of family members, spouses and ex-spouses and/or partners and ex-partners, co-workers and neighbors. A mental health check will also be required. There will be a waiting period of one month to complete the full background check.

SECTION 3.

Those who meet all the requirements for the restricted gun owners groups and successfully pass the background check must take a firearms safety class and pass a written test on an annual basis.

SECTION 4.

The minimum age for the restricted groups who can own a firearm is 25 years old. Renewal and review of the firearms license will occur on an annual basis.

SECTION 5.

Congress will stipulate and continually update the limited list of approved firearms for civilian use, including weapons in the future that are not yet invented. The following firearms are heretofore banned:

• All automatic and semi-automatic weapons and all devices which can enable a single-shot gun to fire automatically or semi-automatically;

• Any weapon that can hold more than six bullets or rounds at a time or any magazine that holds more than six bullets;

• All guns made of plastic or any homemade equipment and machinery or a 3D printer that can make a gun or weapon that can take a human life.

SECTION 6.

Congress shall regulate all ammunition, capacity of ammunition, the storage of guns, gun locks, gun sights, body armor and the sale and distribution of such items. No weapons of any kind whose sole intention is the premeditated elimination of human life are considered legal. Congress may create future restrictions as this amendment specifically does not grant any American the “right” to own any weapon.

SECTION 7.

Police who are trained and vetted to use firearms shall be subject to comprehensive and continuous monitoring and shall be dismissed if found to exhibit any racist or violent behavior.

SECTION 8.

Persons already owning any of the above banned firearms, and who do not fall into the legal groups of restricted firearms owners, will have one month from the ratification of this Amendment to turn in their firearms for destruction by local law enforcement. These local authorities may organize a gun buy-back program to assist in this effort.

(The above constitutional amendment was written by Michael Moore of Michigan and presented to the 117th United States Congress on July 11, 2022)