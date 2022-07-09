If you sometimes feel that the country has gone off the rails and that there’s very little hope for the next generation raised in big urban areas around the United States, we expect you’re not alone.

Here’s the latest horror out of Philadelphia where a group of seven children was captured on video beating a 72-year-old man with traffic cones. The man died the next day at the hospital from his injuries. Of course, one child filmed the attack, because it’s 2022 and that’s just what they do.

Warning: Graphic footage:

More shocking video out of #philadelphia showing a group of children brutally beating an elderly man to death with traffic cones. One child can be seen filming the assault. After one severe blow to the head, the kids go back for more and strike the victim multiple times. pic.twitter.com/vK7bU6mXVY — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) July 8, 2022

Police are now offering a $20,000 reward:

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 22nd District [VIDEO] https://t.co/LLquaZyzYY pic.twitter.com/yal4aPzFxW — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 8, 2022

And here’s the statement from @PhillyPolice:

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help: On Friday June 24, 2022, at approximately 2:38 am, in the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, a 72-year-old male victim was attacked by four Black male and three Black female teen offenders. The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day. THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA IS OFFERING A REWARD OF $20,000 LEADING TO AN ARREST AND CONVICTION FOR EVERY HOMICIDE.

Suspect Description: Four black males and three black females who appear to be in their early to mid-teens.

***