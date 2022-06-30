Awful news out of New York City to report this morning where a 20-year-old mom pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller was shot and killed Wednesday night on the Upper East Side:

Breaking News: A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while she pushed a 3-month-old child in a stroller on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the police said. https://t.co/LuBeEGQjZW — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 30, 2022

The attack happened on the corner of Lexington Ave. and 95th Street:

Mother pushing her baby in a stroller shot in the head at 8:30pm on a nice summer evening at Lexington and 95th on the Upper East Side. This is three blocks from one of my favorite restaurants. https://t.co/ADzKGmg1OD — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 30, 2022

We don’t have much information yet, but this sounds like a targeted killing. From the New York Times:

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night by a hooded gunman while she pushed her 3-month-old child in a stroller on the Upper East Side, officials said, another bleak episode in a wave of gun violence that has gripped New York City over the past two years. The victim was on East 95th Street near Lexington Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when an assailant shot her once in the head at a very close range, the police said. She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center and pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD is asking for tips:

Last evening, a 20-year-old woman was tragically shot & killed on 95th Street near Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Detectives have been working through the night and won’t stop until there’s an arrest — and are asking anyone with info to call #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/UUrqk24ctS — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) June 30, 2022

Statement from Mayor Eric Adams;

We lost a 20 year old woman on the Upper East Side tonight. She was pushing a stroller when a gunman took her life. More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead. We cannot allow this epidemic to keep claiming lives. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2022

Well, that was a “shameful” statement from the mayor:

Politicizing a horror. It is not an "epidemic" that is claiming lives such as this. Shameful. https://t.co/tKKWuW2rqV — Andrew Stuttaford (@AStuttaford) June 30, 2022

From the National Police Association: “Call out your woke DAs and Gov. Do better”:

This tragedy is not due to an epidemic. Criminals are not viruses. A virus doesn't have free will. Criminals do. They notice when leaders refuse to say "crime" or "criminal" and instead blame something else. Call out and stop criminals. Call out your woke DAs and Gov. Do better. https://t.co/WWMM50NJRy — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) June 30, 2022

Maybe try this?

You should let even more criminals out of jail and make sure they serve no more than a few days for violent assault. That'll do the trick. Kindness will solve the problem. https://t.co/aI0q7XO8uj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2022

***

Related:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ explanation for continued masking of toddlers doesn’t sound much like science

New York City Mayor Eric Adams sings the praises of drag storytellers and the schools that support them

VIP ===> NYC Mayor Eric Adams finally crushes ‘extremely dangerous’ problem in his city

VIP ==> Mayor Eric Adams’ concern that NYC will be dangerous because of the SCOTUS gun ruling is straight up laughable