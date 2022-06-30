Awful news out of New York City to report this morning where a 20-year-old mom pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller was shot and killed Wednesday night on the Upper East Side:

The attack happened on the corner of Lexington Ave. and 95th Street:

We don’t have much information yet, but this sounds like a targeted killing. From the New York Times:

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night by a hooded gunman while she pushed her 3-month-old child in a stroller on the Upper East Side, officials said, another bleak episode in a wave of gun violence that has gripped New York City over the past two years.

The victim was on East 95th Street near Lexington Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when an assailant shot her once in the head at a very close range, the police said. She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center and pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD is asking for tips:

Statement from Mayor Eric Adams;

Well, that was a “shameful” statement from the mayor:

From the National Police Association: “Call out your woke DAs and Gov. Do better”:

Maybe try this?

***

