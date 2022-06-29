This mega-viral tweet post-Dobbs and the overturning of Roe v. Wade from Rep. Ilhan Omar has over 58,000 likes and it’s COMPLETELY WRONG:

5 justices confirmed by a POTUS who lost the popular vote.

4 lied under oath.

2 credibly accused of sexual assault.

1’s seat literally stolen.

1’s spouse implicated in a coup attempt. It is not enough to tell people to vote. We need a comprehensive plan to fix this court. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 26, 2022

Here’s the 5-point fact check from our Townhall colleague, Guy Benson (stick around for No. 5 — it’s the best one!):

No. 1: There is no such thing as the “popular vote” and even if there were, she’s wrong:

“Falsehoods galore from this liar. 1) The popular vote is not how we elect presidents, but she’s wrong. Roberts & Alito appointed by W after he won the popular vote. Same w/ Thomas & GHWB (btw Trump won a higher % of the popular vote than Bill Clinton, who picked RBG & Breyer)”

🧵Falsehoods galore from this liar. 1) The popular vote is not how we elect presidents, but she’s wrong. Roberts & Alito appointed by W after he won the popular vote. Same w/ Thomas & GHWB (btw Trump won a higher % of the popular vote than Bill Clinton, who picked RBG & Breyer)… https://t.co/usmrbKpVhV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2022

No. 2: They did not lie under oath:

“2) They did not lie under oath, but if Ilhan thinks they did, she should lead the charge to impeach Kagan & Sotomayor for the same non-offense.”

2) They did not lie under oath, but if Ilhan thinks they did, she should lead the charge to impeach Kagan & Sotomayor for the same non-offense: https://t.co/5b872YsdYk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2022

No. 3: Total BS:

“3) None of the justices are “credibly accused” of sexual assault.”

3) None of the justices are “credibly accused” of sexual assault: https://t.co/zgjeWzr4gzhttps://t.co/t7Q5B5hSjB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2022

No. 4: Cry more about Cocaine Mitch:

4) No seat was “stolen” (she can take it up with Biden & Schumer), and I thought false claims that undermine faith in our system were supposed to be bad.

4) No seat was “stolen” (she can take it up with Biden & Schumer), and I thought false claims that undermine faith in our system were supposed to be bad. https://t.co/NmCWiSr5FH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2022

And, finally, No. 5: Doe she *REALLY* want to go there?

5) I’m not sure this particular Congresswoman wants to get into a political fights# over guilt-by-association, or…ahem…spouses.

5) I’m not sure this particular Congresswoman wants to get into a political fights# over guilt-by-association, or…ahem…spouses. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2022

LOL.

