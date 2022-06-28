Former President Donald Trump is responding in real-time over on Truth Social to today’s testimony from Mark Meadows staffer Cassidy Hutchinson at today’s January 6 Committee hearing:

I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and “leaker”), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down. Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!

Hutchinson accused the former president of wanting the Secret Service to remove the magnetometers away from his rally to allow people with guns into the crowd:

WOW: Trump wanted Secret Service to "take the mags away" at his rally and let in people with weapons because "They're not here to hurt me," Hutchinson recalled overhearing Trump saying. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 28, 2022

Trump denied this:

Never complained about the crowd, it was massive. I didn’t want or request that we make room for people with guns to watch my speech. Who would ever want that? Not me! Besides, there were no guns found or brought into the Capitol Building…So where were all of these guns? But sadly, a gun was used on Ashli Babbitt, with no price to pay against the person who used it!

***

Dan Rather calls the suspense behind today’s surprise January 6 witness a ‘who shot J.R.?’ moment

Tags: