Former President Donald Trump is responding in real-time over on Truth Social to today’s testimony from Mark Meadows staffer Cassidy Hutchinson at today’s January 6 Committee hearing:
I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and “leaker”), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down. Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!
Hutchinson accused the former president of wanting the Secret Service to remove the magnetometers away from his rally to allow people with guns into the crowd:
WOW: Trump wanted Secret Service to "take the mags away" at his rally and let in people with weapons because "They're not here to hurt me," Hutchinson recalled overhearing Trump saying.
Trump denied this:
Never complained about the crowd, it was massive. I didn’t want or request that we make room for people with guns to watch my speech. Who would ever want that? Not me! Besides, there were no guns found or brought into the Capitol Building…So where were all of these guns? But sadly, a gun was used on Ashli Babbitt, with no price to pay against the person who used it!
Hutchinson also claimed Trump threw his lunch against the wall after hearing then AG Bill Barr say there was no election fraud:
“There was ketchup dripping down the wall and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor.”
Hutchinson testifies that Trump reportedly threw his lunch against the wall after Barr said DOJ found no evidence of widespread election fraud. https://t.co/RGrUOs5U7P pic.twitter.com/2sfT3GUzgX
Hutchinson added that she helped clean up the alleged mess:
Cassidy Hutchinson testifies that Trump was so furious about Bill Barr telling the AP there was no widespread voter fraud that he threw his lunch against the wall. "So I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out," she says.
She also claimed that an “irate” Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the Secret Service limo after his security detail refused to take him to the Capitol after his speech:
"I'm the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now," Trump told the Secret Service as his supporters marched there on Jan. 6.
When they refused, an "irate" Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo #January6thHearings https://t.co/T4231hMn8G pic.twitter.com/mNtB0vvVu8
Trump denied the lunch and limo stories as well:
Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is “sick” and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself – Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing. Her story of me throwing food is also false…and why would SHE have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was?
