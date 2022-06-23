ABC News reported a few moments ago that federal agents raided the home of ex-Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday:

Well, today’s January 6 hearing should be interesting as Clark was due to be the focus of it:

Jeffrey Rosen, Acting Attorney General after Bill Barr resigned, will testify along with Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General Steve Engel:

As of right now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. isn’t commenting:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway called the raid “absolutely disgusting ” and “it is even worse that they’re clearly working in conjunction with the Stalinist J6 Committee for maximum public relations”:

And as we told you this morning, the FBI served subpoenas on a number of top GOP officials in Nevada:

