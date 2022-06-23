ABC News reported a few moments ago that federal agents raided the home of ex-Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday:

BREAKING – Federal agents searched the Virginia home of former Trump-era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the activity. Story coming from me @alex_mallin @LukeLBarr @MLevineReports — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 23, 2022

Well, today’s January 6 hearing should be interesting as Clark was due to be the focus of it:

Reminder: Jeffrey Clark is the lawyer then-President Donald Trump wanted to lead the Department of Justice as Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election results. We expect to hear a lot about Clark in today's @January6thCmte hearing, which is set for 3pm ET. https://t.co/mGLNDhVaPi — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) June 23, 2022

Jeffrey Rosen, Acting Attorney General after Bill Barr resigned, will testify along with Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General Steve Engel:

1/6 cmte hrng today focuses on efforts to install Jeffrey Clark as Attorney General to tilt the election toward fmr President Trump. The panel will hear from former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy Richard Donoghue & former Assistant Attorney General Steve Engel — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 23, 2022

As of right now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. isn’t commenting:

It’s unclear what federal agents were involved. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., said they "can confirm there was law enforcement activity in that area yesterday," but declined to comment on specific individuals or the nature of that activity. https://t.co/k7dOG6onmh — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 23, 2022

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway called the raid “absolutely disgusting ” and “it is even worse that they’re clearly working in conjunction with the Stalinist J6 Committee for maximum public relations”:

Absolutely disgusting. And it is even worse that they're clearly working in conjunction with the Stalinist J6 Committee for maximum public relations. Just awful. Horrifying that this Soviet-style approach is happening here. https://t.co/61zA9VawY0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 23, 2022

And as we told you this morning, the FBI served subpoenas on a number of top GOP officials in Nevada:

'Nothing Third World about what’s going on': FBI serves search warrants on top GOP officials in Nevada https://t.co/LelBN4eIxQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 23, 2022

We’ll keep you posted.

