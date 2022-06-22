Back in 2019 — after Andrew Gillum lost the gubernatorial election to Ron DeSantis but before the meth overdose incident in Miami — Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz mocked Gillum over his previous scandal of getting caught receiving tickets for the “Hamilton” musical from an undercover FBI agent:

All Andrew Gillum knows about history he learned from the Hamilton musical…. After taking the tickets illegally from an undercover FBI agent. https://t.co/TB3WWN0nme — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 22, 2019

Gillum fired back with Gaetz’s mugshot:

There is only one criminal between the two of us…YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/68cawpAXVI — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 22, 2019

Gaetz should add a follow-up now that Gillum has been indicted on a variety of charges:

I was cleared and have never lost an election. You pleaded guilty, paid a fine, lost an election, and now you live on @JohnMorganESQ’s campaign donations you kept. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 22, 2019

And it’s not limited to just campaign finance violations:

The indictment is not limited to campaign finance violations. — Our Tallahassee (@OurTallahassee) June 22, 2022

And get this! The new charges involve the same undercover FBI agents:

Involves the same undercover FBI agents, solicitations, official acts as Mayor pic.twitter.com/zMR6vPqOnI — Our Tallahassee (@OurTallahassee) June 22, 2022

There are 21 counts in all:

21 counts in all, primarily wire fraud. pic.twitter.com/bPuX6NeENe — Our Tallahassee (@OurTallahassee) June 22, 2022

Screenshot for posterity:

***

