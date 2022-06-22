Back in 2019 — after Andrew Gillum lost the gubernatorial election to Ron DeSantis but before the meth overdose incident in Miami — Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz mocked Gillum over his previous scandal of getting caught receiving tickets for the “Hamilton” musical from an undercover FBI agent:

Gillum fired back with Gaetz’s mugshot:

Gaetz should add a follow-up now that Gillum has been indicted on a variety of charges:

Trending

And it’s not limited to just campaign finance violations:

And get this! The new charges involve the same undercover FBI agents:

There are 21 counts in all:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Related:

‘The plot thickens’: Friend allegedly with Andrew Gillum in Miami hotel room has reportedly thrown a bit of a wrench into Gillum’s explanation

‘Sooooo CLOSE!’ Sean Spicier’s tweets on coronavirus, toilet paper, Gillum, and Biden cause even MORE Lefty implosions and LOL

ICYMI==> James Woods gets account locked for posting a photo allegedly of a naked Andrew Gillum that’s widely available on Twitter

Disgraced DeSantis foe Andrew Gillum has chosen the perfect lawyer to represent him on federal fraud charges

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Gillum