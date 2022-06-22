Kim Hammond, who lives right next to the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, showed up at the city council meeting last night and announced she had discovered a loophole of sorts to, at the very least, pave the way to get Pete Arredondo, chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and a member of the city council, booted from the city council:

The next person up is Kim Hammond. She says she lives two doors down from Robb Elementary.

“Don’t give [Arredondo] an out. We want him out of here.”

Item six on the agenda is discussing if Arredondo will be given an extended leave of absence from city council meetings. pic.twitter.com/y1D0UwDeLV — Amanda Henderson (@AmandaHTV) June 21, 2022

Apparently, Ms. Hammond is the only one who figured out that if Arredondo misses three consecutive council meetings, the other council members can vote him out. Up until last night, the council had been granting Arredondo leaves of absence so he wouldn’t have to show his face at the meetings and they were debating whether or not to grant him an extended leave of absence.

What an amazing video:

Uvalde City Council: Extremely inspired by the lady who lives 2 doors down from the school coming up w the plan to sack Arredondo. No leave of abs. If he misses 1 more mtg he's out. If he wants to keep his job he has to show. She studied & found a technicality no one else had. pic.twitter.com/uigygoDxMu — 🦉Serene (@MythSerene) June 22, 2022

And after that speech, the council voted “to NOT grant Pete Arredondo a leave of absence”:

#BREAKING: The council votes to NOT grant Pete Arredondo a leave of absence from city council.

“Keep in mind. He has the right to show up to the meetings.” pic.twitter.com/NviUmSMLCu — Amanda Henderson (@AmandaHTV) June 21, 2022

The vote was unanimous:

She convinced the council to deny his leave of absence request. Unanimous vote. If he misses one more meeting he’s gone. Democracy in action. https://t.co/7lmzVJtFjc — Beth Elderkin (@BethElderkin) June 22, 2022

It’s a start.

