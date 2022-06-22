Kim Hammond, who lives right next to the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, showed up at the city council meeting last night and announced she had discovered a loophole of sorts to, at the very least, pave the way to get Pete Arredondo, chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and a member of the city council, booted from the city council:

Apparently, Ms. Hammond is the only one who figured out that if Arredondo misses three consecutive council meetings, the other council members can vote him out. Up until last night, the council had been granting Arredondo leaves of absence so he wouldn’t have to show his face at the meetings and they were debating whether or not to grant him an extended leave of absence.

What an amazing video:

Trending

And after that speech, the council voted “to NOT grant Pete Arredondo a leave of absence”:

The vote was unanimous:

It’s a start.

***

Related:

Police concerned that release of Uvalde bodycam footage could be used to determine ‘weaknesses’ in police response

Report: Uvalde and Uvalde PD have hired private law firm to prevent public from seeing footage and files that could be ‘highly embarrassing’

New video shows the police response to the Uvalde school shooting was even worse than we’ve been told

‘Abject failure’: Texas Public Safety head reveals even more disturbing details about Uvalde Police’s actions (or, rather, inaction) during shooting

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Pete ArredondoUvalde