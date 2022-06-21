NPR has a new article out where they are sounding the alarm on ~checks notes~ “how disruptive the pandemic has been to students’ development”:

Welcome to the party, pal:

The grade level of the teacher they’re quoting — fourth grade — is important. From the National Council of State Legislatures:

Third grade has been identified as important to reading literacy because it is the final year children are learning to read, after which students are “reading to learn.” If they are not proficient readers when they begin fourth grade, as much as half of the curriculum they will be taught will be incomprehensible.

Parents may not be aware of the distinction between “learning to read” and “reading to learn,” but every teacher and principal SHOULD HAVE KNOWN that remote learning was going to be a disaster for many second and third-graders and yet. . .

