NPR has a new article out where they are sounding the alarm on ~checks notes~ “how disruptive the pandemic has been to students’ development”:

"I basically got second graders," one fourth-grade teacher said after witnessing how disruptive the pandemic has been to students' development. "Academically, we're back to working miracles."https://t.co/KPe2FF66ui — NPR (@NPR) June 21, 2022

Welcome to the party, pal:

We knew this months ago. Welcome to the party 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/2fMdeQ9m1H — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 21, 2022

The grade level of the teacher they’re quoting — fourth grade — is important. From the National Council of State Legislatures:

Third grade has been identified as important to reading literacy because it is the final year children are learning to read, after which students are “reading to learn.” If they are not proficient readers when they begin fourth grade, as much as half of the curriculum they will be taught will be incomprehensible.

Parents may not be aware of the distinction between “learning to read” and “reading to learn,” but every teacher and principal SHOULD HAVE KNOWN that remote learning was going to be a disaster for many second and third-graders and yet. . .

The grade level is important here as there's a big shift between 3rd and 4th grade. They *should* have anticipated this. https://t.co/ZkMFNDlLbT. https://t.co/sCrwNPFh7k — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 21, 2022

But, hey, what do we know:

File this in the ever-growing file of things we warned about 2 years ago but were ignored, cancelled, and shunned for https://t.co/ZgbAvr8SCG — Phil Holloway™ ⚖️✈️ 😁 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 21, 2022

We screamed about this for two years. They’ve destroyed public education. https://t.co/IWPRvMuOh6 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 21, 2022

Oh, we’ll happily say “I told you so”:

In 2020, school closure advocates refused to acknowledge trade offs In 2021, the narrative was that learning loss wasn’t real. In 2022, I really wish I didn’t have to say “told ya so” Daniel Buck is feeling frustrated this morning. https://t.co/9fcnA4OKwB — Daniel Buck (@MrDanielBuck) June 21, 2022

And wait until November:

***

Related:

‘Retract your lies’: White House doubles down on its ‘reversed course’ claim about Florida and the pediatric Covid vaccine

Taylor Lorenz rages at Matt Yglesias over his jokes about Covid on Father’s Day

Dad who just barely survived COVID makes Taylor Lorenz look like even MORE of a jacka*s for shaming Matt Yglesias for ‘joking’ about catching COVID

Now lib blue-checks are mad at Matt Yglesias for taking a walk in NYC while infected with Covid

Tags: