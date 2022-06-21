NPR has a new article up on Virginia’s 7th congressional district and how the January 6 Committee hearing is being received.

In summary, Dems should be in a full-blown panic right now:

How the Jan. 6 hearings are landing in one Virginia swing district https://t.co/EAVPexR3H2 — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) June 21, 2022

Can you say backfire, anyone?

January 6 Committee hearings appear to be backfiring on Dems, making them seem out of touch with voters' main concerns. https://t.co/i0OQcmlNrx pic.twitter.com/hgF6WYUW09 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 21, 2022

These quotes are amazing:

“I got other things to do,” she said with a laugh.

And:

“Just move on to something else,” she said.

And:

“There are people out here that really can’t afford it. And I’m one of them,” she said.

But, even better, the article quotes Rep. Abigail Spanberger who won’t even say if she’ll support Joe Biden in 2024

Still, the two-term Democrat wouldn’t say whether she supports a second run by President Biden. “I’m focused on November ’22, and continuing to serve my constituents,” she said.

Rep. Spanberger’s Twitter feeds also try to find a middle ground where she dutifully tweets about January 6 and inflation:

Election integrity means telling the truth about the results of an election. The devastating testimony today from fmr Trump admin officials at the #Jan6Hearings made clear that the President and his inner circle knew there was not widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election. — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) June 13, 2022

And:

Inflation is hurting #VA07 families, and I am working to help fix it. Last week, the U.S. House passed my bill to lower grocery costs, reduce gas prices, and bring a sense of American free-market competition back to the meatpacking industry.https://t.co/wlkwDXUadT — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) June 20, 2022

Spanberger only won by about 8000 votes in 2020 and six Republicans are running in today’s primary to take her on in November. The Cook Political Report lists the race as a “toss-up.” Results from our partner at Decision Desk HQ (hit the “Change Race” drop-down menu and click on the 7th district:



