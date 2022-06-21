NPR has a new article up on Virginia’s 7th congressional district and how the January 6 Committee hearing is being received.

In summary, Dems should be in a full-blown panic right now:

Can you say backfire, anyone?

Trending

These quotes are amazing:

“I got other things to do,” she said with a laugh.

And:

“Just move on to something else,” she said.

And:

“There are people out here that really can’t afford it. And I’m one of them,” she said.

But, even better, the article quotes Rep. Abigail Spanberger who won’t even say if she’ll support Joe Biden in 2024

Still, the two-term Democrat wouldn’t say whether she supports a second run by President Biden. “I’m focused on November ’22, and continuing to serve my constituents,” she said.

Rep. Spanberger’s Twitter feeds also try to find a middle ground where she dutifully tweets about January 6 and inflation:

And:

Spanberger only won by about 8000 votes in 2020 and six Republicans are running in today’s primary to take her on in November. The Cook Political Report lists the race as a “toss-up.” Results from our partner at Decision Desk HQ (hit the “Change Race” drop-down menu and click on the 7th district:


***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: January 6VA-07