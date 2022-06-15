Dem Rep. Jamaal Bowman, representing New York’s 16th congressional district, is not happy with Elon Musk after he voted for Republican Mayra Flores in Texas.

He tweeted:

“Elon Musk is not a leader. He’s just another Republican billionaire who supports white supremacy and authoritarianism because he doesn’t want his workers to unionize or to pay his fair share in taxes. The GOP just tried to end democracy and now he’s supporting them.”

Um, what the f***? Mayra Flores was born in Mexico and she’ll soon be the first congresswoman born in Mexico. That’s some odd white supremacy if you ask us:

What’s even better is Musk didn’t say he was supporting her before the race, so she won it without his endorsement:

Rep. Bowman is just mad that Hispanics aren’t beholden to the Democrat party any longer:

And there’s a good reason for this, as DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw points out here:

“Mayra Flores’ husband is serving our country as a Border Patrol officer. Border patrol is a major employer in South Texas. Most US Border Patrol agents are Hispanic. Democrats & the Biden Admin have attacked these brave men & women relentlessly. Time’s up.”

“Times up,” indeed, as this is happening all over the U.S.:

Not just in law enforcement, there are a ton of small business owners in this group who saw other small business owners get looted out of business with encouragement from prog voters:

It’s a “very much anti-riot” crowd:

And now it’s a very much GOP crowd.

