Dem Rep. Jamaal Bowman, representing New York’s 16th congressional district, is not happy with Elon Musk after he voted for Republican Mayra Flores in Texas.

He tweeted:

“Elon Musk is not a leader. He’s just another Republican billionaire who supports white supremacy and authoritarianism because he doesn’t want his workers to unionize or to pay his fair share in taxes. The GOP just tried to end democracy and now he’s supporting them.”

Elon Musk is not a leader. He’s just another Republican billionaire who supports white supremacy and authoritarianism because he doesn't want his workers to unionize or to pay his fair share in taxes. The GOP just tried to end democracy and now he’s supporting them. https://t.co/WArBQQsHK5 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 15, 2022

Um, what the f***? Mayra Flores was born in Mexico and she’ll soon be the first congresswoman born in Mexico. That’s some odd white supremacy if you ask us:

Republican Mayra Flores won a special election Tuesday night to represent a Rio Grande Valley congressional district, flipping the longtime Democratic stronghold and soon making her the first congresswoman born in Mexico. https://t.co/Sros9GK5im — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) June 15, 2022

What’s even better is Musk didn’t say he was supporting her before the race, so she won it without his endorsement:

I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that's happened over the last 24 hours. Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can't wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for 🇺🇸 @elonmusk#SaveAmerica #TX34 — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 15, 2022

Rep. Bowman is just mad that Hispanics aren’t beholden to the Democrat party any longer:

She flipped an 84% Hispanic seat that Biden won by 13 points in 2020… Check the hat. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bIlmK1YnU1 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 15, 2022

And there’s a good reason for this, as DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw points out here:

“Mayra Flores’ husband is serving our country as a Border Patrol officer. Border patrol is a major employer in South Texas. Most US Border Patrol agents are Hispanic. Democrats & the Biden Admin have attacked these brave men & women relentlessly. Time’s up.”

Mayra Flores’ husband is serving our country as a Border Patrol officer. Border patrol is a major employer in South Texas. Most US Border Patrol agents are Hispanic. Democrats & the Biden Admin have attacked these brave men & women relentlessly. Time’s up. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 15, 2022

“Times up,” indeed, as this is happening all over the U.S.:

This is also one of the main dynamics driving Latino political realignment in Florida. And nobody talks about it. https://t.co/C9ZuuTnDDD — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 15, 2022

Not just in law enforcement, there are a ton of small business owners in this group who saw other small business owners get looted out of business with encouragement from prog voters:

How many Latinos in Florida have relatives in law enforcement? Many, and they were pretty put off by the BLM and Antifa riots. Democrats’ political violence electoral strategy works in blue states, but it’s poison elsewhere. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 15, 2022

It’s a “very much anti-riot” crowd:

Many in LE and many small business owners. Who are very much anti-riot. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 15, 2022

And now it’s a very much GOP crowd.

