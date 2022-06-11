New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has been making an “extraordinary appeal to seven companies with deep Georgia roots to relocate to protect female employes from the ‘dangerous potential new reality’ that the US Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade”:

Just in: New Jersey’s governor made an extraordinary appeal to seven companies with deep Georgia roots to relocate to protect female employees from the “dangerous potential new reality” that the US Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. #gapolhttps://t.co/45w2Ugpt0w — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 10, 2022

This would be New Jersey’s Catholic governor begging companies to move to New Jersey because of abortion:

Thanks to pro-choice Catholic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) for leading the charge to expand access to #abortion care in the Garden State!https://t.co/rGkg4xdYF0 — Catholics for Choice (@Catholic4Choice) May 18, 2022

New Jersey’s Catholic bishops were already angry with him. What will they think of him now using abortion to create jobs in the state?

New Jersey’s Catholic bishops expressed their disappointment May 12 with a proposal by Governor Phil Murphy to expand abortion access in the state, which already recognizes abortion as a constitutional right. https://t.co/C5XK8qpwaZ — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) May 17, 2022

Murphy reportedly sent letters to companies in Florida, Missouri, Ohio and Texas:

In all, Murphy’s office sent letters to more than 50 companies in states with anti-abortion laws, including Florida, Missouri, Ohio and Texas … #gapol https://t.co/4O7hh4Qkdw — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 10, 2022

Gov. Brian Kemp blasted Murphy over the letters, saying “A sitting governor wouldn’t be spending his time making this type of desperate outreach if business was also booming in his state. He’d be celebrating the announcement of multibillion-dollar projects and thousands of new jobs”:

“A sitting governor wouldn’t be spending his time making this type of desperate outreach if business was also booming in his state. He’d be celebrating the announcement of multibillion dollar projects and thousands of new jobs …" says @GovKemp's office … #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 10, 2022

You know, like what Gov. Kemp gets to do in his state:

A snapshot of the closing #gagov days/race trajectory: Friday Gov. Brian Kemp is announcing… a massive Kia/Hyundai economic development project while Trump-backed David Perdue is announcing an endorsement from… Sarah Palin. #gapol pic.twitter.com/XDIQsT3WOA — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) May 18, 2022

