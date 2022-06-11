New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has been making an “extraordinary appeal to seven companies with deep Georgia roots to relocate to protect female employes from the ‘dangerous potential new reality’ that the US Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade”:

This would be New Jersey’s Catholic governor begging companies to move to New Jersey because of abortion:

New Jersey’s Catholic bishops were already angry with him. What will they think of him now using abortion to create jobs in the state?

Murphy reportedly sent letters to companies in Florida, Missouri, Ohio and Texas:

Gov. Brian Kemp blasted Murphy over the letters, saying “A sitting governor wouldn’t be spending his time making this type of desperate outreach if business was also booming in his state. He’d be celebrating the announcement of multibillion-dollar projects and thousands of new jobs”:

You know, like what Gov. Kemp gets to do in his state:

***

