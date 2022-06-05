Police in Philadelphia just gave an update on last night’s mass shooting that left 3 dead and 11 wounded. From NBC’s George Solis:

“Police believe shooting began as altercation between two men. One of them shot and killed. Victims: 34 year old man, 22 year old man, and 27 year old woman killed. 11 others struck, ages ranging 17-69. Conditions range stable to critical.”

According to police, two guns were recovered at the scene but “at least five different guns” in total were used:

Cellphone video is being shared right now of what was possibly the altercation police referred to in the briefing:

Trending

We’ll await more information from the police but, at this time, it doesn’t look like the NRA was involved. From Lindy Li, a Biden delegate with over 200,000 followers:

 

“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD AND COUNTRY, DO SOMETHING, REPUBLICANS!!!,” she says about a city totally controlled by Dems for decades:

 

More from the police commissioner:

One police officer shot at one of the active shooters last night but it’s not known if he was hit or not:

Over to you, Philly Police. Catch these thugs:

***

Related:

Ilhan Omar BLISTERED for once again showing her HATRED of other faiths in blasphemous tweet smearing Republicans

HA! You KNOW it’s bad when even CNN’s Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter seem to have had enough of ‘bad faith victim’ Taylor Lorenz’s crap

‘Dishonest NONSENSE’: EPIC thread uses actual data to DRAG gun-grabbers like Everytown for ‘inflating’ school shooting numbers to terrify people

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gunsPhiladelphia

Recommended Twitchy Video