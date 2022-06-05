Police in Philadelphia just gave an update on last night’s mass shooting that left 3 dead and 11 wounded. From NBC’s George Solis:

“Police believe shooting began as altercation between two men. One of them shot and killed. Victims: 34 year old man, 22 year old man, and 27 year old woman killed. 11 others struck, ages ranging 17-69. Conditions range stable to critical.”

According to police, two guns were recovered at the scene but “at least five different guns” in total were used:

Police say at least five different guns used, not including one used by officer who returned fire. 2 guns were recovered. ATF will be investigating as well. — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) June 5, 2022

Cellphone video is being shared right now of what was possibly the altercation police referred to in the briefing:

“They both strappin’. Hey they about to shoot!” @PhillyPolice⁩ investigating whether this was start of mass shooting. Two males walk past Rita’s store at 239 South Street & appear to have guns in their hands&fight man ahead of them, then shooting starts ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/JEuwR2LTha — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 5, 2022

We’ll await more information from the police but, at this time, it doesn’t look like the NRA was involved. From Lindy Li, a Biden delegate with over 200,000 followers:

It’s 5 am & I haven’t slept yet Heartbroken that there was just a mass shooting in our beloved Philly several blocks away from me on South Street Dunno what to say anymore except that GOP greed did this The NRA did this They spilled blood on the streets of the city we love — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 5, 2022

“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD AND COUNTRY, DO SOMETHING, REPUBLICANS!!!,” she says about a city totally controlled by Dems for decades:

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD AND COUNTRY, DO SOMETHING, REPUBLICANS!!! This bloodshed cannot go on Every day I go for my run wondering if today is the day I’ll be gunned down Wondering if I can outrun a bullet & knowing I cannot I’m not the only one besieged by these fears https://t.co/sbSVot8NzC — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 5, 2022

More from the police commissioner:

Police Commissioner: These incidents have an exponential effect on our community. And it not only impacts the individual that's been directly victimized, but it victimizes their loved ones, their families. And their neighbors, neighborhoods all over the world. It's unacceptable. — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) June 5, 2022

One police officer shot at one of the active shooters last night but it’s not known if he was hit or not:

“@PhillyPolice already on location observed several active shooters shooting g into the crowd. One of the officers observing an active shooter discharged at that individual. It’s unclear at this time whether that Individual was struck or not.” Inspector D.F. Pace @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/16BPSCFYgK — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 5, 2022

Over to you, Philly Police. Catch these thugs:

WATCH: Philadelphia Mass Shooting Surveillance from corner of 3rd Street looking down along South Street 11:30pm. Large crowd of people run for their lives up South Street toward 4th Street. Two men & woman killed among 14 total who were shot @phillypolice say @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/Y5zUgL87HV — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 5, 2022

