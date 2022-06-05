District attorney and progressive hero Larry Krasner blamed the NRA for last night’s mass shooting in Philadelphia:

“The terrible crimes last night on South Street tell our Pennsylvania legislators it’s time for real action. Boycott NRA lobbyists, boycott NRA donations, and bring real common sense gun regulation to Pennsylvania. Now.”

The terrible crimes last night on South Street tell our Pennsylvania legislators it’s time for real action. Boycott NRA lobbyists, boycott NRA donations, and bring real common sense gun regulation to Pennsylvania. Now. — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) June 5, 2022

Or he could, you know, enforce the laws that are already on the books:

How about enforcing the laws already on the books, you absolute clown? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 5, 2022

This you, bud?

“A former Philadelphia police officer who was hurt during an arrest called out District Attorney Larry Krasner for offering a plea deal to the person who fired at him.”

A former Philadelphia police officer who was hurt during an arrest called out District Attorney Larry Krasner for offering a plea deal to the person who fired at him. https://t.co/k2g1bF8byL — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 2, 2022

On March 31 last year, his hometown paper, the Philadelphia Inquirer, ran this article with the facts on what’s *not* happening in Philadelphia, namely, he’s not putting people behind bars:

DO YOUR JOB!

How about doing your job? "Philly gun arrests are on a record pace, but convictions drop under DA Krasner"

"Police are on pace to make 3k arrests this year for carrying a gun illegally, a record, but the people charged are less likely to be convicted."https://t.co/CSaHhO9k9g https://t.co/V6mrT5qxJh — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) June 5, 2022

So, what are the chances that the thugs who shot into a crowd last night are also “repeat gun offenders”?

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Philadelphia’s criminal justice system has become a ‘revolving door’ for repeat gun offendershttps://t.co/00yEt9wz5b https://t.co/U4D4APnPJk — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) June 5, 2022

The NRA fired back:

“Philadelphia has been awash in crime for years as a result of your ineptitude and loyalty to your benefactor, @GeorgeSoros, who supports weak DAs who pledge not to prosecute violent criminals and release them almost immediately as law enforcement arrests these violent felons.”

Philadelphia has been awash in crime for years as a result of your ineptitude and loyalty to your benefactor, @GeorgeSoros, who supports weak DAs who pledge not to prosecute violent criminals and release them almost immediately as law enforcement arrests these violent felons. https://t.co/kxFtDHI5KT — NRA (@NRA) June 5, 2022

Some “win” you got there, Philly:

Philadelphia's progressive DA Larry Krasner decisively beat his center-of-left challenger in a Democratic primary, a win for the growing criminal justice reform movement in the city. https://t.co/6oP8BqDENC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2021

If you recall, Krasner had to apologize last year after saying the city didn’t have a crime crisis:

Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner apologizes for incorrectly stating that the city does not have a crisis of crime. The city has set a record for homicides this year. pic.twitter.com/pWaDRIxdBs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 13, 2021

Even Mayor Michael Nutter called him out:

Stunning broadside from former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter against DA Larry Krasner, as the city hits the 521 homicide mark, more than double where it was five years ago: https://t.co/z3oP8jRytE — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) December 9, 2021

Harsh, but fair:

Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter (D): “District Attorney Larry Krasner’s recent remarks about whether we are experiencing a crime crisis are some of the worst, most ignorant, and most insulting comments I have ever heard spoken by an elected official” https://t.co/Di1r7wYzAS — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 7, 2021

“It takes a certain audacity of ignorance and white privilege to say that right now. As of Monday night, 521 people, souls, spirits have been vanquished, eliminated, murdered in our City of Brotherly Love” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 7, 2021

“As an older Black man from West Philly, I know that many Black people are not actually against the police. We’re just against the police who brutalize us” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 8, 2021

Well, at least he talks tough on the bad orange man:

"Break the law here, and I've got something for you," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warns Trump. https://t.co/Xm4SW11ka6 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 30, 2020

