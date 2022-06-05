District attorney and progressive hero Larry Krasner blamed the NRA for last night’s mass shooting in Philadelphia:

“The terrible crimes last night on South Street tell our Pennsylvania legislators it’s time for real action. Boycott NRA lobbyists, boycott NRA donations, and bring real common sense gun regulation to Pennsylvania. Now.”

Or he could, you know, enforce the laws that are already on the books:

This you, bud?

“A former Philadelphia police officer who was hurt during an arrest called out District Attorney Larry Krasner for offering a plea deal to the person who fired at him.”

On March 31 last year, his hometown paper, the Philadelphia Inquirer, ran this article with the facts on what’s *not* happening in Philadelphia, namely, he’s not putting people behind bars:

DO YOUR JOB!

So, what are the chances that the thugs who shot into a crowd last night are also “repeat gun offenders”?

The NRA fired back:

Philadelphia has been awash in crime for years as a result of your ineptitude and loyalty to your benefactor, @GeorgeSoros, who supports weak DAs who pledge not to prosecute violent criminals and release them almost immediately as law enforcement arrests these violent felons.”

Some “win” you got there, Philly:

If you recall, Krasner had to apologize last year after saying the city didn’t have a crime crisis:

Even Mayor Michael Nutter called him out:

Harsh, but fair:

Well, at least he talks tough on the bad orange man:

