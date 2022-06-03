Gonzalo Lopez, an escaped inmate and an alleged member of the Mexican Mafia, was killed by police yesterday but not before he murdered a family of five in Centerville, Texas, including four children:

What went wrong? Texas police say they shot and killed an escaped inmate, but only after he killed five people. NewsNation’s Brian Entin and a former FBI agent answer your questions about the case LIVE. Ask questions here: https://t.co/xavLUqyDmS https://t.co/D3fScYzViJ — NewsNation (@NewsNation) June 3, 2022

From the Texas Department of Criminal Justice:

Law enforcement in Atascosa County located the stolen vehicle, disabled it with spike strips, & gunfire ensued. At approximately 22:30, the TDCJ received information that Lopez had been shot by law enforcement in Jourdanton, Texas, South of San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/Go89tYwTSF — TDCJ (@TDCJ) June 3, 2022

He had stolen the family’s truck and possibly their guns as well:

Latest: Law enforcement shot and killed Gonzalo Lopez in Jourdanton, Texas. That is South of San Antonio. Police spotted the truck — there was a shootout. Police say Lopez had an AR-15 and a handgun. They believe the weapons came from the residence where he murdered the family. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 3, 2022

This is horrific:

Centerville, Texas victims.

Authorities suspect they were murdered by prison escapee Gonzalo Lopez.

Mark Collins, 66

Waylon Collins, 18

Carson Collins, 16

Bryson Collins, 11

Hudson Collins, 11

Photos from Crimestoppers of Houston. pic.twitter.com/cI7IPak1EN — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 4, 2022

The house with the murdered family was near where Lopez originally escaped:

This is the Centerville, Texas house where escapee Gonzalo Lopez is suspected of murdering 4 children and an adult. It is right off the main highway and exactly where the manhunt was underway weeks ago when I was here. pic.twitter.com/MZc2S7fYim — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 3, 2022

And how the f*** did he escape?

"I am angry. I am angry at TDCJ for leaving us vulnerable. And they're negligent for allowing this man to escape."

Residents in Leon County, TX are furious with the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice after escapee Gonzalo Lopez killed a family of 5. They're demanding accountability. pic.twitter.com/7KSVZKd8hs — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 3, 2022

This account via the New York Post is unreal:

On May 12, Lopez was being transported from the Alfred Hughes Unit near Gatesville to a prison medical facility in Huntsville in a caged area of the prison bus when he broke free from his restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage and crawled from the bottom. He then stabbed the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez, and they both eventually got off the bus. A second officer at the rear of the bus exited and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving down the road, the department said. The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting the rear tire, the department said. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway, where Lopez got out and fled into the woods.

Lopez was serving two life sentences:

Authorities are offering $22,500 in reward money for a tip leading to the apprehension of 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, who was serving two life sentences for a 2006 capital murder conviction and a separate attempted capital murder charge https://t.co/ieqQW6S50J — CNN (@CNN) May 14, 2022

