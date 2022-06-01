Samuel Sinyangwe, a “Black Activist” and “Data Scientist & Policy Analyst,” says school security measures taken in Florida after the 2018 Parkland shooting didn’t make students safer because those measures led to ~ checks notes ~ more arrests, more expulsions and more police in school:
Legislators responded to the 2018 Parkland school shooting by hiring police officers in every elementary, middle and high school in Florida. It didn’t make students safer. Instead, it led to this: https://t.co/ew9NxbWfBe pic.twitter.com/ykc5win0hm
— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) May 26, 2022
Here’s what he linked to from the Washington Post:
- The percentage of youth arrests happening at school hit a five-year high of 20 percent.
- The number of students expelled from school increased 43 percent.
- For the first time ever, there are more police officers working in Florida schools — 3,650 — than there are school nurses, who number 2,286.
- The number of police officers in schools is more than double the number of school social workers (1,414) and school psychologists (1,452).
- Schools reported more than four times as many incidents of using physical restraints on students.
And this take was retweeted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
You know, arresting kids who do crimes at school is . . . a good thing!
Look at this lefty. What I don't see on this list is school shootings there. I wonder if it's because of the increased police presence in schools. I'm guessing the people who work at the Washington Post enjoy feeling safe at work because of good guys with guns in the building. https://t.co/kPb8fJDLIi
— Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 29, 2022
But libs want even less security at schools:
Research shows that overwhelmingly, hardening schools does not make them any safer, and instead leads to worse outcomes and worse mental health, and that legislators should work to soften schools instead so kids feel supported, not anxious and alienated. https://t.co/mPEBguipPX
— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) May 28, 2022
And they’re against security measures getting included in any new bipartisan federal legislation:
A lot of centrists have been touting how Republicans and Democrats came together after Parkland on legislation. A bad bipartisan solution is not a good outcome. https://t.co/o81zY2xwCx
— Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) May 27, 2022
Guys, believe what they’re telling you:
More cops in schools merely criminalize students https://t.co/0MsjO3ejaw
— francesca fiorentini (@franifio) May 27, 2022
