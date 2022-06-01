This retweet by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about Florida shows why libs oppose more security in schools

Posted at 8:53 am on June 1, 2022 by Greg P.

Samuel Sinyangwe, a “Black Activist” and “Data Scientist & Policy Analyst,” says school security measures taken in Florida after the 2018 Parkland shooting didn’t make students safer because those measures led to ~ checks notes ~ more arrests, more expulsions and more police in school:

Here’s what he linked to from the Washington Post:

  • The percentage of youth arrests happening at school hit a five-year high of 20 percent.
  • The number of students expelled from school increased 43 percent.
  • For the first time ever, there are more police officers working in Florida schools — 3,650 — than there are school nurses, who number 2,286.
  • The number of police officers in schools is more than double the number of school social workers (1,414) and school psychologists (1,452).
  • Schools reported more than four times as many incidents of using physical restraints on students.

And this take was retweeted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

You know, arresting kids who do crimes at school is . . . a good thing!

But libs want even less security at schools:

And they’re against security measures getting included in any new bipartisan federal legislation:

Guys, believe what they’re telling you:

