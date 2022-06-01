The Associated Press has a new article out on “vulnerabilities” discovered in electronic voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems that are currently used in 16 states:

Where have we heard this before?

“Electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities that leave them susceptible to hacking if unaddressed, the nation’s leading cybersecurity agency says in advisory sent to state election officials.”

The alert is from CISA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. . .

Trending

. . .and they’re very concerned that Republicans might pounce or seize on this story:

“CISA wants to be careful not to alarm the public (by providing ammo to irresponsible pro-Trump conspiracy theorists) as it informs election officials of serious issues with Dominion machines that plaintiffs in a Georgia federal lawsuit claim never should have been purchased.”

The underlying report is “under seal,” which, of course, won’t help spread conspiracy theories or anything:

“The discovery of these flaws — in a report placed under seal, underscoring their seriousness — supports the longtime argument of cybersecurity experts that hand-marked paper ballots should be the default voting method in the U.S.”

Oh, the media and Dems are going to deserve what’s coming next:

“The CISA alert on Dominion system flaws — which are ripe for insider exploit — comes as Trump backers who falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen seek to control of election oversight in important battleground states.”

***

Related:

 

Congrats, you SUCK: Jeffrey Goldberg torched for using Memorial Day to push debunked hit-piece accusing Trump of calling vets losers and suckers

There you have it: Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann found not guilty of lying to the FBI during Trump-Russia probe

Jonathan Chait says John Durham debunked Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about the Russia investigation, is debunked

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DominionTrump

Recommended Twitchy Video