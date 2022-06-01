The Associated Press has a new article out on “vulnerabilities” discovered in electronic voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems that are currently used in 16 states:

The top cybersecurity agency in the U.S. says electronic voting machines used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities that could leave them susceptible to hackers. Dominion Voting Systems defends its machines as “accurate and secure.” https://t.co/lbWRUytzor — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2022

Where have we heard this before?

“Electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities that leave them susceptible to hacking if unaddressed, the nation’s leading cybersecurity agency says in advisory sent to state election officials.”

“Electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities that leave them susceptible to hacking if unaddressed, the nation’s leading cybersecurity agency says in advisory sent to state election officials” https://t.co/IqeHmBWUPY — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) June 1, 2022

The alert is from CISA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. . .

CISA alerts election officials to vulnerabilities in Dominion voting systems used in 16 states that hackers could exploit. It recommends that Dominion’s ballot-marking devices stop using bar codes. The alert is based on a report by ⁦@jhalderm⁩ https://t.co/OJB59T4Fc6 — Frank Bajak (@fbajak) May 31, 2022

. . .and they’re very concerned that Republicans might pounce or seize on this story:

“CISA wants to be careful not to alarm the public (by providing ammo to irresponsible pro-Trump conspiracy theorists) as it informs election officials of serious issues with Dominion machines that plaintiffs in a Georgia federal lawsuit claim never should have been purchased.”

CISA wants to be careful not to alarm the public (by providing ammo to irresponsible pro-Trump conspiracy theorists) as it informs election officials of serious issues with Dominion machines that plaintiffs in a Georgia federal lawsuit claim never should have been purchased. — Frank Bajak (@fbajak) May 31, 2022

The underlying report is “under seal,” which, of course, won’t help spread conspiracy theories or anything:

“The discovery of these flaws — in a report placed under seal, underscoring their seriousness — supports the longtime argument of cybersecurity experts that hand-marked paper ballots should be the default voting method in the U.S.”

The discovery of these flaws — in a report placed under seal, underscoring their seriousness — supports the longtime argument of cybersecurity experts that hand-marked paper ballots should be the default voting method in the U.S. https://t.co/mpGdVfuHUs — Frank Bajak (@fbajak) May 31, 2022

Oh, the media and Dems are going to deserve what’s coming next:

“The CISA alert on Dominion system flaws — which are ripe for insider exploit — comes as Trump backers who falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen seek to control of election oversight in important battleground states.”

The CISA alert on Dominion system flaws — which are ripe for insider exploit — comes as Trump backers who falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen seek to control of election oversight in important battleground states. https://t.co/kB3c05ZIes — Frank Bajak (@fbajak) May 31, 2022

