New York City Mayor Eric Adams spent Memorial Day at the U.S.S. Intrepid museum on the Hudson River, which, to be honest, is one of the best attractions in the city and everyone should go if you’re visiting the Big Apple:

Join us on the U.S.S. Intrepid as we honor Memorial Day. https://t.co/5QzhVvbNf4 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 30, 2022

But, in a now-deleted tweet, the mayor total botched this history of his legendary ship and World War II history in general:

“The U.S.S. Intrepid is an amazing symbol of resilience. Under attack at Pearl Harbor, it endured. It stands for the sacrifice of our armed forces and our nation’s power to recover from tragedy. We still need that spirit today, and I honor the sacrifices that made it possible.”

Screenshot:

There are two major problems with this tweet, of course:

First up, the Intrepid wasn’t even built yet when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor:

The USS Intrepid was launched in 1943, well over a year after the attack on Pearl Harbor. https://t.co/nmFzidxxMf — Greg Young (@GregoireNYC) May 30, 2022

But, more importantly, there were no aircraft carriers at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941:

Because I grew up near the Norfolk Navy Base and my Dad fought in the Pacific in WWII, I thought everyone knew the only positive that horrible day was all 3 Pacific-based carriers – Enterprise, Lexington and Saratoga – weren't at Pearl that day. Intrepid didn't even exist yet. https://t.co/YX1M2LV9d0 — Dave Scarangella (@DullesDistrict) May 30, 2022

So, who wrote the tweet? There’s no acknowledgment that it was deleted from the Mayor’s timeline:

Some poor intern is about to clean out their desk tomorrow https://t.co/zdMzxRsBG1 — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) May 30, 2022

And here’s more on the U.S.S. Intrepid:

The Intrepid did see some extraordinary action (and it did go, at one point, to Pearl Harbor). From the @IntrepidMuseum website: pic.twitter.com/hIp4HroQji — Greg Young (@GregoireNYC) May 30, 2022

And:

On November 25, 1944 sixty-nine men were killed on the Intrepid in a kamikaze attack. The ship has an extraordinary history and we should definitely honor its service today. #MemorialDay2022 pic.twitter.com/tkEoibsib7 — Greg Young (@GregoireNYC) May 30, 2022

And:

Anyway everybody should go to the @IntrepidMuseum and check out their history for themselves. pic.twitter.com/QD0fEKkqGV — Greg Young (@GregoireNYC) May 30, 2022

***

