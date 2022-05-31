New York City Mayor Eric Adams spent Memorial Day at the U.S.S. Intrepid museum on the Hudson River, which, to be honest, is one of the best attractions in the city and everyone should go if you’re visiting the Big Apple:

But, in a now-deleted tweet, the mayor total botched this history of his legendary ship and World War II history in general:

“The U.S.S. Intrepid is an amazing symbol of resilience. Under attack at Pearl Harbor, it endured. It stands for the sacrifice of our armed forces and our nation’s power to recover from tragedy. We still need that spirit today, and I honor the sacrifices that made it possible.”

Screenshot:

There are two major problems with this tweet, of course:

First up, the Intrepid wasn’t even built yet when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor:

But, more importantly, there were no aircraft carriers at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941:

So, who wrote the tweet? There’s no acknowledgment that it was deleted from the Mayor’s timeline:

***

