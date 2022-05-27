The U.S. Forest Service admitted today that the largest wildfire ever in New Mexico history was actually the result of two fires *they* started which then grew out of control. Oops:

Two blazes that grew into New Mexico's largest ever wildfire were both started by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), the agency said on Friday, prompting the state's governor to demand the federal government take full responsibility for the disaster. https://t.co/PbRIN4jGIW — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) May 27, 2022

From Reuters:

Two blazes that grew into New Mexico’s largest ever wildfire were both started by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), the agency said on Friday, prompting the state’s governor to demand the federal government take full responsibility for the disaster. Forest Service investigators determined the Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a “burn pile” of branches that the agency thought was out but reignited on April 19, the Santa Fe National Forest said in a statement.

Brandon strikes again!

BREAKING: The Biden administration says it started all of New Mexico's largest wildfire https://t.co/2AZzqQ5vsJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 28, 2022

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan is PISSED:

Today, the U.S. Forest Service announced a federal pile burn was responsible for the ignition of the Calf Canyon Fire, which merged with the Hermits Peak Fire to become the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) May 27, 2022

The pain and suffering of New Mexicans caused by these actions is unfathomable. This is a first step toward the federal government taking full responsibility for this fire, which has destroyed homes, displaced New Mexicans, and cost the state and local governments millions. — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) May 27, 2022

I appreciate the U.S. Forest Service assuming responsibility for the actions that caused this terrible crisis. It is evident that the federal government must take a hard look at their fire management practices and make sure they account for a rapidly changing climate. — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) May 27, 2022

Americans can’t even trust Smokey Bear under Joe Biden’s leadership?

Created in 1944, the Smokey Bear wildfire prevention campaign is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, educating generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. #SmokeyBear75 pic.twitter.com/rdt9otqDXp — USDA Forest Service (@forestservice) August 18, 2019

Former President Trump DID warn us:

Trump’s old tweet bashing funding for Smokey Bear forest fire prevention PSAs is actually perfect: https://t.co/EQZd4abA3I pic.twitter.com/mx3C7Hypyx — Slate (@Slate) November 19, 2018

Twitter deleted it, of course, but here’s a screenshot:

“Who is paying for that tedious Smokey Bear commercial that is on all the time – enough already!”:

Trump warned us pic.twitter.com/lOJCDrWZMf — Jeff Dobbs (@deff_jobbs) May 28, 2022

