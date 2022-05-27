President Biden will reportedly spend $230 billion on student loan relief. That’s not enough for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Posted at 6:17 pm on May 27, 2022 by Greg P.

“It’s not official” but, it looks like President Joe Biden will cancel $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower with an income of less than $150,000 individually, $300,000 married filing jointly:

From the Washington Post:

White House officials are currently planning to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower, after months of internal deliberations over how to structure loan forgiveness for tens of millions of Americans, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

President Biden had hoped to make the announcement as soon as this weekend at the University of Delaware commencement, the people said, but that timing has changed after the massacre Tuesday in Texas.

The White House’s latest plans called for limiting debt forgiveness to Americans who earned less than $150,000 in the previous year, or less than $300,000 for married couples filing jointly, two of the people said. It was unclear whether the administration will simultaneously require interest and payments to resume at the end of August, when the current pause is scheduled to lapse.

Total cost? $230 billion:

Wiping out $10,000 of debt per borrower could cost roughly $230 billion, according to estimates by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan think tank.

But this isn’t enough for many liberal activists:

This list of angry libs includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who tweeted:

“$10k means tested forgiveness is just enough to anger the people against it *and* the people who need forgiveness the most. $10k relieves most the people who owe the least. What relief is there for the most desperate? For them, interest will undo that 10k fast. We can do better.”

Wait, she’s angry at the means-testing level of ~ checks notes ~ $150,000?

NAACP President Derrick Johnson is furious, too, calling the quarter-trillion proposal “like pouring a bucket of ice water on a forest fire”: 

This really is “amazing.” Nothing is good enough!

Here’s the counteroffer, Sandy. Zero:

Nope, it never is:

***

