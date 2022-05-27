Florida Dem and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried came under fire earlier today after she refused to sign a pledge to ban “assault weapons”:

Florida, is your candidate for Governor committed to preventing mass shootings? Visit https://t.co/gfr1sSBKES to view the assault weapon ban pledges signed by @CharlieCrist & @Annette_Taddeo. FYI, @NikkiFried & @RonDeSantisFL refused to sign the pledge. Here's our press release: pic.twitter.com/UC42yLOxr6 — Gail Schwartz (@gailbarb1) May 26, 2022

Here’s what Fried refused to sign, from the group Ban Assault Weapons Now:

By signing below, I hereby pledge and affirm that if elected Governor of Florida, I

will prioritize banning the sale and transfer of assault weapons and large capacity

magazines by encouraging Florida!s legislators to approve the bill and I will sign

the legislation into law.

And Fried was called out by a few Florida Dems because of it:

Wow, as if I needed another reason not to support Nikki Fried in the primary. This is shameful. — David Goldberg, MD, MSCE 🇺🇦 (@DrLiver) May 27, 2022

Fried — initially — defended not signing the pledge with a definitive, “I don’t sign pledges”:

I don’t sign pledges https://t.co/MBDgbAFqbZ — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 27, 2022

She even repeated herself!

I just don’t sign pledges https://t.co/MBDgbAFqbZ — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 27, 2022

Now, check out how long her principles lasted. . .

“I don’t care sign the damn pledge,” tweeted anti-gun activist David Hogg:

I don’t care sign the damn pledge — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 27, 2022

When David Hogg says, “JUMP!,” Nikki Fried asks, “HOW HIGH?”:

Signed. Judge me also by my actions. Nothing I won't do to protect students and end mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/7Xh7V5U9kp — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 27, 2022

Maybe David will run as her Lieutenant Governor?

🙏 thank you — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 27, 2022

