Florida Dem and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried came under fire earlier today after she refused to sign a pledge to ban “assault weapons”:

Here’s what Fried refused to sign, from the group Ban Assault Weapons Now:

By signing below, I hereby pledge and affirm that if elected Governor of Florida, I
will prioritize banning the sale and transfer of assault weapons and large capacity
magazines by encouraging Florida!s legislators to approve the bill and I will sign
the legislation into law.

And Fried was called out by a few Florida Dems because of it:

Fried — initially — defended not signing the pledge with a definitive, “I don’t sign pledges”:

She even repeated herself!

Now, check out how long her principles lasted. . .

“I don’t care sign the damn pledge,” tweeted anti-gun activist David Hogg:

When David Hogg says, “JUMP!,” Nikki Fried asks, “HOW HIGH?”:

Maybe David will run as her Lieutenant Governor?

