Gov. Greg Abbott just wrapped up a new conference in Uvalde, Texas where he said he was “livid” at being “misled” by  officials who briefed him earlier in the week on the shooting at Robb Elementary School:

Transcript:

Short answer, yes, I was misled. I am livid about what happened. I was on this very stage two days ago, and I was telling the public information that had been told to me in a room just a few yards behind where we’re located right now. I wrote down hand notes in detail about what everybody in that room told me in sequential order about what happened. And when I came out here on this stage and told the public what happened, it was a recitation of what people in that room told me. Whether it be law enforcement official officials or non-law enforcement officials, whatever the case may be. And as everybody has learned, the information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate. 

The majority of Gov. Abbott’s briefing, however, was on state resources that would be made available to the families:

However, in a now-deleted tweet, former CNN+ host and social-media personality Rex Champman raged at Gov. Abbott for “throwing millions and millions of dollars in state funds at the Uvalde victims,” adding that “this is absurd.”

We grabbed a screenshot. WTF is wrong with him?

Gov. Abbott announced that an anonymous donor will be covering all of the funeral expenses:

And mental health services will be made available for anyone in the community:

Each family will be assigned an advocate to “help with their needs”:

There is also an official website to donate to help the victims:

***

