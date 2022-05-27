Gov. Greg Abbott just wrapped up a new conference in Uvalde, Texas where he said he was “livid” at being “misled” by officials who briefed him earlier in the week on the shooting at Robb Elementary School:

Gov. Greg Abbott on how what police initially told him (and the world) about their response to Ulvade was wrong: "I was misled. I am livid about what happened. I was on this very stage two days ago…telling the public information that had been told to me." pic.twitter.com/BNF1J9sF4F — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 27, 2022

Transcript:

Short answer, yes, I was misled. I am livid about what happened. I was on this very stage two days ago, and I was telling the public information that had been told to me in a room just a few yards behind where we’re located right now. I wrote down hand notes in detail about what everybody in that room told me in sequential order about what happened. And when I came out here on this stage and told the public what happened, it was a recitation of what people in that room told me. Whether it be law enforcement official officials or non-law enforcement officials, whatever the case may be. And as everybody has learned, the information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate.

The majority of Gov. Abbott’s briefing, however, was on state resources that would be made available to the families:

We are at Uvalde High School awaiting Gov. @GregAbbott_TX to speak. Along with officials,The Governor is expected to talk about resources for the surviving families. We have been told the Governor will take questions. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/jUGjjxipGd — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 27, 2022

However, in a now-deleted tweet, former CNN+ host and social-media personality Rex Champman raged at Gov. Abbott for “throwing millions and millions of dollars in state funds at the Uvalde victims,” adding that “this is absurd.”

We grabbed a screenshot. WTF is wrong with him?

Gov. Abbott announced that an anonymous donor will be covering all of the funeral expenses:

Greg Abbott says the state is offering free mental health care services and an anonymous donor has provided $175,000 to cover funeral costs. Announces a One Star Foundation fund collecting donations for victims and their families to cover expenses going forward — Dan Carson (@TheDoctorCarson) May 27, 2022

And mental health services will be made available for anyone in the community:

Gov Abbott: State and private agencies will provide mental health care services for anyone in the #Uvalde community. The number to call for help is 888-690-0799. The helpline will be answered 24/7. — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 27, 2022

Each family will be assigned an advocate to “help with their needs”:

Gov. Abbott: "Every family impacted by the shooting has been assigned an advocate to help with with their needs." Abbott says that includes airfare free of charge for family members and lodging. — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 27, 2022

There is also an official website to donate to help the victims:

Gov. Abbott: People who want to help victims can donate at https://t.co/BkZHd5BCk4. — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 27, 2022

***

