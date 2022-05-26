New York City Mayor Eric Adams has reportedly sent Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell out to meet with businesses in an attempt to convince them it’s safe for their employees to come back to work:

NEW: Mayor Adams’ top cop has been privately meeting with workers at top Big Apple businesses to convince them that NYC is safe as it struggles to get workers back full-time amid the uptick in violent crime, The Post has learned. https://t.co/04hVHpHryK W/@bern_hogan @LJMoynihan — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) May 25, 2022

Um, if this video of a woman begging for help on a New York City subway while her fellow passengers do nothing (except film it) is any indication, then, no, we don’t think employees are very eager to come back to work in the city anytime soon:

Just another day in new york city safest subway system, where innocent people are being harassed and assaulted. But the mayor wants you to ride the subway instead of driving, to save the environment. pic.twitter.com/9FfVzfzLoC — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) May 25, 2022

IT WAS ONE GUY AND NOBODY DID ANYTHING!

How did nobody intervene here, the assailant didn't weigh more than that girl he was assaulting https://t.co/lRntL8NsB4 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 26, 2022

Shoutout to the “men” on the train, especially the dude filming:

This is humiliating.

I used to live in a big city in a much poorer country than the USA. I took the metro there often. Despite all the problems in that country, this would not happen.

Why?

Because every MAN on the train would jump to subdue the attacker & defend the woman. https://t.co/Hpk39esyRP — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 26, 2022

Are they not humiliated?

They would not be walking around filming the assault on their phones and narrating it for social media like it’s a reality show. That would be considered humiliating behavior for a man in a situation like this. Seriously what’s wrong with people? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 26, 2022

New Yorkers, get out while you can:

Moving vans out of NYC continue to be a great investment Not one person helped this woman. No one. https://t.co/1NQ2DUzefi — Cameron Gray #JAHM (@Cameron_Gray) May 26, 2022

***

