New York City Mayor Eric Adams has reportedly sent Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell out to meet with businesses in an attempt to convince them it’s safe for their employees to come back to work:

Um, if this video of a woman begging for help on a New York City subway while her fellow passengers do nothing (except film it) is any indication, then, no, we don’t think employees are very eager to come back to work in the city anytime soon:

IT WAS ONE GUY AND NOBODY DID ANYTHING!

Shoutout to the “men” on the train, especially the dude filming:

Are they not humiliated?

New Yorkers, get out while you can:

