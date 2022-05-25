Welp. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is telling Dem not to expect any vote on gun legislation anytime soon and “Americans can cast their vote in November” to show where they stand on the issue:

🚨SCHUMER signals NO gun bill imminent Americans can make a choice, Schumer says. “Americans can cast their vote in November” based on how people stand on guns. SCHUMER says Republicans can work with Democrats now to craft a bill. He’s skeptical. “Unlikely, burnt in the past” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 25, 2022

Man, Dems are going to turn on him and fast:

Schumer indicates there might not be a vote on House-passed background check bills any time soon, arguing Americans know where senators stand on gun reform legislation — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) May 25, 2022

Schumer added, “I believe that accountability votes are important. But sadly, this isn’t a case of the American people not knowing where their senators stand. They know. They know because my Republican colleagues are perfectly clear on this issue”:

Schumer: "I believe that accountability votes are important. But sadly, this isn't a case of the American people not knowing where their senators stand. They know. They know because my Republican colleagues are perfectly clear on this issue" — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) May 25, 2022

“We’ve been burn so many times before,” he whined:

Schumer urged GOP to “work with us” to reach a bipartisan deal on gun reform legislation – but acknowledged that is "unlikely" “We’ve been burnt so many times before," he said — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) May 25, 2022

Is anyone surprised by this?

#LyricalTweets 🎶Bravely, Brave Sen. Schumer turned his back and ran away…🎶https://t.co/icOU3kXWg6 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 25, 2022

And, if you recall, Schumer was a big fan of the “show bill” when it came to abortion last week. But not on guns?

Schumer forced a vote on Democrats' unlimited abortion bill in response to the SCOTUS leak. But apparently he won't do that for a gun control bill after a massacre of elementary school kids. That is going to piss people off. https://t.co/69KSHden6D — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 25, 2022

As for how this is going over with lib blue-checks, OOOF:

seriously? Schumer forced a vote on the Women's Health Protection Act a couple of weeks ago as a symbolic measure, knowing it would fail — and instead of doing the same here, he's going to … tell people to vote? yet again? https://t.co/Qw3asr7hQ4 — Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) May 25, 2022

Schumer should resign. He's an okay administrator of the Senate and an excellent public speaker, but he's not a leader. I know what leadership looks like and this isn't it. We need leaders right now, in this moment. https://t.co/LD1GvKzM3s — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 25, 2022

This is the same @SenSchumer who promised a vote on background checks in March of 2021. Now after 19 children have died he is making some bizarre political calculation that it's just not worth to debate or vote on this issue. Absolutely pathetic and disgusting. https://t.co/fPsW8NhY1P — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 25, 2022

Politics isn't just about passing bills, it's also about galvanizing public opinion to make your policies palatable to voters. Current generation of Dem. leadership is just shockingly bad at this. https://t.co/Jquqv5S2bf — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) May 25, 2022

Both parties see fundraising bonanzas when these shootings happen, they have zero incentive to do anything. https://t.co/TLDN1udfzm — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 25, 2022

"Can't stop children from being murdered because a Republican will send an email saying we shouldn't." https://t.co/21ctjp8zH1 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) May 25, 2022

***

