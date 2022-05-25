Welp. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is telling Dem not to expect any vote on gun legislation anytime soon and “Americans can cast their vote in November” to show where they stand on the issue:

Man, Dems are going to turn on him and fast:

Schumer added, “I believe that accountability votes are important. But sadly, this isn’t a case of the American people not knowing where their senators stand. They know. They know because my Republican colleagues are perfectly clear on this issue”:

“We’ve been burn so many times before,” he whined:

Is anyone surprised by this?

And, if you recall, Schumer was a big fan of the “show bill” when it came to abortion last week. But not on guns?

As for how this is going over with lib blue-checks, OOOF:

