We still don’t have a winner in the Pennsylvania GOP primary race for the U.S. Senate between Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick:

Dr. Oz is up, but his tiny lead has been shrinking as the last ballots get counted:

At issue right now is an unknown number of mail-in ballots that were reportedly received on time to count but are missing a handwritten date on the outside of the envelope. The McCormick campaign has filed suit to count these ballots:

More on what’s going on from Steve Kornacki:

According to Kornacki, “the state hasn’t issue[d] guidance to counties on how to handle these ballots”:

The state GOP, however, is taking sides and telling McCormick these ballots should not count:

“While the Republican Party of Pennsylvania looks forward to supporting the Pennsylvania
Republican U.S. Senate nominee, whoever it may be, we absolutely object to the counting of
undated mail-in ballots. Pennsylvania law and our courts have been very clear that
undated ballots are not to be counted. We have worked hard towards restoring confidence in
our elections, and we call upon everyone to respect, uphold and follow the clear law on this
issue.”

And the NYT’s Maggie Haberman reported late last night that the RNC is picking sides against McCormick as well:

From the RNC: “The RNC is intervening in this lawsuit alongside the Pennsylvania GOP because election laws are meant to be followed, and changing the rules when ballots are already being counted harms the integrity of our elections…”

And: “…Either of Pennsylvania’s leading Republican Senate candidates would represent the Keystone State better than a Democrat, but Pennsylvania law is clear that undated absentee ballots may not be counted…”

And: “…This is another example of the RNC’s ironclad commitment to ensuring that the highest standards of transparency and security are upheld throughout the election process.”

We’ll keep you posted. We may learn more today:

