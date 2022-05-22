The White House announced on Saturday that, thanks to President Joe Biden’s “Operation Fly Formula,” pallets of baby formula from Europe are now on the way to the United States:

“More infant formula is on the way. The first pallets from @POTUS’ Operation Fly Formula are being loaded onto a military plane in Germany right now. The first plane lands in the U.S. tomorrow morning, with more coming soon.”

More infant formula is on the way. The first pallets from @POTUS’ Operation Fly Formula are being loaded onto a military plane in Germany right now. The first plane lands in the U.S. tomorrow morning, with more coming soon. pic.twitter.com/MBbnlFTo9h — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 21, 2022

President Biden followed up with this tweet on Sunday:

“Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana. Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it.”

Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana. Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it. pic.twitter.com/cX4KU0eDtZ — President Biden (@POTUS) May 22, 2022

And Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin bragged how he personally approved the use of U.S. military aircraft for the shipments:

“Right now, our very own @US_TRANSCOM team in Europe is packaging up pallets of infant formula in support of @POTUS‘ Operation Fly Formula. Earlier this week, I approved U.S. military aircraft for this mission, and tomorrow morning, flights will begin.”

Right now, our very own @US_TRANSCOM team in Europe is packaging up pallets of infant formula in support of @POTUS' Operation Fly Formula. Earlier this week, I approved U.S. military aircraft for this mission, and tomorrow morning, flights will begin. pic.twitter.com/rYR76m4v7E — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 21, 2022

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was on hand in Indiana to greet the shipment:

“I’m in Indianapolis, where the first shipment of formula brought to the United States under Operation Fly Formula arrived this morning. This shipment of formula serves a critical medical purpose and will help infants with specific dietary needs requiring specialized formula.”

I’m in Indianapolis, where the first shipment of formula brought to the United States under Operation Fly Formula arrived this morning. This shipment of formula serves a critical medical purpose and will help infants with specific dietary needs requiring specialized formula. pic.twitter.com/BIrTfSo0X5 — Secretary Tom Vilsack (@SecVilsack) May 22, 2022

President Biden also said that another shipment is headed to Pennsylvania, date TBD:

“I have an update on Operation Fly Formula. We have secured a second flight to transport Nestlé specialty infant formula to Pennsylvania. The flight and trucking will take place in the coming days, and I will continue to keep you updated.”

I have an update on Operation Fly Formula. We have secured a second flight to transport Nestlé specialty infant formula to Pennsylvania. The flight and trucking will take place in the coming days, and I will continue to keep you updated. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 22, 2022

None of this makes sense. Why not just let online retailers like Amazon sell the formula from Europe directly to consumers?

why can't parents just buy this formula right now on Amazon? this is insane. https://t.co/yvNM1R6sfa — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 22, 2022

And they’re bragging about some undisclosed Obamacare-like exchange or whatever to distribute the small amount of formula actually getting shipped to the U.S.:

what parents want: the ability to go online and buy safe baby formula from Europe via Amazon and get it a week later. what parents get: whatever this bulls*it Obamacare-like exchange for baby formula will be https://t.co/23vH7iSE10 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 22, 2022

