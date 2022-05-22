The White House announced on Saturday that, thanks to President Joe Biden’s “Operation Fly Formula,” pallets of baby formula from Europe are now on the way to the United States:

More infant formula is on the way. The first pallets from @POTUS’ Operation Fly Formula are being loaded onto a military plane in Germany right now. The first plane lands in the U.S. tomorrow morning, with more coming soon.”

President Biden followed up with this tweet on Sunday:

“Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana. Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it.”

And Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin bragged how he personally approved the use of U.S. military aircraft for the shipments:

Right now, our very own @US_TRANSCOM team in Europe is packaging up pallets of infant formula in support of @POTUS‘ Operation Fly Formula. Earlier this week, I approved U.S. military aircraft for this mission, and tomorrow morning, flights will begin.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was on hand in Indiana to greet the shipment:

“I’m in Indianapolis, where the first shipment of formula brought to the United States under Operation Fly Formula arrived this morning. This shipment of formula serves a critical medical purpose and will help infants with specific dietary needs requiring specialized formula.”

 

President Biden also said that another shipment is headed to Pennsylvania, date TBD:

“I have an update on Operation Fly Formula. We have secured a second flight to transport Nestlé specialty infant formula to Pennsylvania. The flight and trucking will take place in the coming days, and I will continue to keep you updated.”

None of this makes sense. Why not just let online retailers like Amazon sell the formula from Europe directly to consumers?

And they’re bragging about some undisclosed Obamacare-like exchange or whatever to distribute the small amount of formula actually getting shipped to the U.S.:

***

