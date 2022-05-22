Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has defeated former President Donald Trump in a straw poll at the Wisconsin state GOP convention on Saturday:

Gov. DeSantis received a plurality of the votes, with the former president a close second and Nikki Haley in third:

Trending

More from Wisconsin Politics. . .

Total votes:

Ballots cast: 325

On if participants want Trump to run again:

Do you want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024?

Yes: 141
No: 103
Unsure: 72
No answer: 9

And who would you vote for if the 2024 primary was today:

If the 2024 GOP primary for president were held today, whom would you support?

Greg Abbott: 1
Charlie Baker: 0
Ben Carson: 6
Liz Cheney:Â  1
Chris Christie: 0
Tom Cotton: 1
Ted Cruz: 8
Ron DeSantis: 122
Nikki Haley: 24
Josh Hawley: 1
Larry Hogan: 2
John Kasich: 1
Kristi Noem: 2
Rand Paul: 8
Mike Pence: 8
Mike Pompeo: 6
Marco Rubio: 6
Ben Sasse: 2
Rick Scott: 2
Tim Scott: 6
Elise Stefanik: 0
Donald Trump: 104
Donald Trump Jr.: 7
Glenn Youngkin: 1
(Write-ins):
Ron Johnson: 1
Ron Paul: 1
No answer: 4

Of note, the Wisconsin GOP delegates also voted down a resolution â€œcalling for the removal or Wisconsinâ€™s electoral votes and the removal of [Rep. Robin Vos] as speaker:

***

Related:

Lincoln Project defends Judd Legum from Ron DeSantisâ€™ Castro-like war on the press and free speech (Bidenâ€™s Ministry of Truth hardest hit)

It looks like Bidenâ€™s new Minister of Truth will need to take action against the Lincoln Project and Nikki Fried for this fake DeSantis 2024 email

Fla. Lt. Gov. Jeanette NuÃ±ez alerts Nikki Fried to a job opening after she declares state â€˜less freeâ€™ under Gov. DeSantis

Florida teacher who married a woman is no longer a teacher, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video