Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has defeated former President Donald Trump in a straw poll at the Wisconsin state GOP convention on Saturday:

STRAW POLL NEWS: Wisconsin GOP activists are split on Donald Trump running for president in '24. Even with him in the mix, @RonDeSantisFL was backed by a plurality of party activists who voted in the @wispolitics straw polls. See the full results:https://t.co/z80adZyizc â€” JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) May 21, 2022

Gov. DeSantis received a plurality of the votes, with the former president a close second and Nikki Haley in third:

Wisconsin GOP Straw Poll: 2024 Presidential Republican Primary Ron DeSantis 38%

Donald Trump 32%

Nikki Haley 7%https://t.co/eCgBwNF0Ip â€” InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 22, 2022

Total votes:

Ballots cast: 325

On if participants want Trump to run again:

Do you want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024? Yes: 141

No: 103

Unsure: 72

No answer: 9

And who would you vote for if the 2024 primary was today:

If the 2024 GOP primary for president were held today, whom would you support? Greg Abbott: 1

Charlie Baker: 0

Ben Carson: 6

Liz Cheney:Â 1

Chris Christie: 0

Tom Cotton: 1

Ted Cruz: 8

Ron DeSantis: 122

Nikki Haley: 24

Josh Hawley: 1

Larry Hogan: 2

John Kasich: 1

Kristi Noem: 2

Rand Paul: 8

Mike Pence: 8

Mike Pompeo: 6

Marco Rubio: 6

Ben Sasse: 2

Rick Scott: 2

Tim Scott: 6

Elise Stefanik: 0

Donald Trump: 104

Donald Trump Jr.: 7

Glenn Youngkin: 1

(Write-ins):

Ron Johnson: 1

Ron Paul: 1

No answer: 4

Of note, the Wisconsin GOP delegates also voted down a resolution â€œcalling for the removal or Wisconsinâ€™s electoral votes and the removal of [Rep. Robin Vos] as speaker:

.@wisgop delegates REJECT resolutions calling for recall of Wisconsin's electoral votes and the removal of @repvos as speaker. 40.3% backed recalling electors (which lawyers say can't happen)

36.4% backed calling on Vos to resign or have @WIAssemblyGOP remove him. â€” JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) May 22, 2022

