Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has defeated former President Donald Trump in a straw poll at the Wisconsin state GOP convention on Saturday:
STRAW POLL NEWS: Wisconsin GOP activists are split on Donald Trump running for president in '24.
Even with him in the mix, @RonDeSantisFL was backed by a plurality of party activists who voted in the @wispolitics straw polls.
See the full results:https://t.co/z80adZyizc
â€” JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) May 21, 2022
Gov. DeSantis received a plurality of the votes, with the former president a close second and Nikki Haley in third:
Wisconsin GOP Straw Poll: 2024 Presidential Republican Primary
Ron DeSantis 38%
Donald Trump 32%
Nikki Haley 7%https://t.co/eCgBwNF0Ip
â€” InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 22, 2022
More from Wisconsin Politics. . .
Total votes:
Ballots cast: 325
On if participants want Trump to run again:
Do you want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024?
Yes: 141
No: 103
Unsure: 72
No answer: 9
And who would you vote for if the 2024 primary was today:
If the 2024 GOP primary for president were held today, whom would you support?
Greg Abbott: 1
Charlie Baker: 0
Ben Carson: 6
Liz Cheney:Â 1
Chris Christie: 0
Tom Cotton: 1
Ted Cruz: 8
Ron DeSantis: 122
Nikki Haley: 24
Josh Hawley: 1
Larry Hogan: 2
John Kasich: 1
Kristi Noem: 2
Rand Paul: 8
Mike Pence: 8
Mike Pompeo: 6
Marco Rubio: 6
Ben Sasse: 2
Rick Scott: 2
Tim Scott: 6
Elise Stefanik: 0
Donald Trump: 104
Donald Trump Jr.: 7
Glenn Youngkin: 1
(Write-ins):
Ron Johnson: 1
Ron Paul: 1
No answer: 4
Of note, the Wisconsin GOP delegates also voted down a resolution â€œcalling for the removal or Wisconsinâ€™s electoral votes and the removal of [Rep. Robin Vos] as speaker:
.@wisgop delegates REJECT resolutions calling for recall of Wisconsin's electoral votes and the removal of @repvos as speaker.
40.3% backed recalling electors (which lawyers say can't happen)
36.4% backed calling on Vos to resign or have @WIAssemblyGOP remove him.
â€” JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) May 22, 2022
***
Related:
Lincoln Project defends Judd Legum from Ron DeSantisâ€™ Castro-like war on the press and free speech (Bidenâ€™s Ministry of Truth hardest hit)
Fla. Lt. Gov. Jeanette NuÃ±ez alerts Nikki Fried to a job opening after she declares state â€˜less freeâ€™ under Gov. DeSantis
Florida teacher who married a woman is no longer a teacher, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis