In response to ANOTHER mass shooting in Chicago that left two dead and seven injured. . .

. . .Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in a now-deleted tweet, announced a few minutes ago on Twitter that she’s implementing a new curfew for anyone under the age of 18:

“We want our young people to have fun this summer and enjoy all the activities that our City has to offer. To ensure safety while doing so, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m. Let’s work together to have a safe and great summer, Chicago.”

Here’s a screenshot. Why *did* she delete it?

This. Is. Insane:

And there’s an even more insane loophole to this insane curfew. Kids under 18 can be accompanied by a gang member, for example, if said gang member is an adult. Maybe this is why she deleted it?

Or maybe she meant to tweet 10 PM, which is also dumb? Like adding one hour to an already unenforced curfew is going to do anything:

She also blamed parents for “not keeping track of their children”:

So, the parents who are already not keeping track of their kids are going to lock them indoors at 6 PM all summer long? Good luck with that:

And maybe she should call in the National Guard to help check IDs and round up the children?

Instead of the curfew, Chicago should, you know, lock up criminals:

It just may work!

