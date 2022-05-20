In response to ANOTHER mass shooting in Chicago that left two dead and seven injured. . .

For the third time this week, Chicago’s top cop found himself on the defensive over gun violence Friday, this time over a mass shooting downtown that left two dead and seven injured. https://t.co/YWbSYy0D00 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) May 20, 2022

. . .Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in a now-deleted tweet, announced a few minutes ago on Twitter that she’s implementing a new curfew for anyone under the age of 18:

“We want our young people to have fun this summer and enjoy all the activities that our City has to offer. To ensure safety while doing so, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m. Let’s work together to have a safe and great summer, Chicago.”

We want our young people to have fun this summer and enjoy all the activities that our City has to offer. To ensure safety while doing so, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m. Let's work together to have a safe and great summer, Chicago. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 20, 2022

Here’s a screenshot. Why *did* she delete it?

This. Is. Insane:

Dystopian achievement unlocked. https://t.co/HhhG4khB4l — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 20, 2022

And there’s an even more insane loophole to this insane curfew. Kids under 18 can be accompanied by a gang member, for example, if said gang member is an adult. Maybe this is why she deleted it?

This assumes everyone 17 & younger has a responsible adult to accompany them. Also, if a 17 year old is with a bunch of 18 year olds, is that okay? This is actually LOL. https://t.co/DlppMZ82Yi — Brooklyn Mom Sorta Kinda (@graciefacelove) May 20, 2022

Or maybe she meant to tweet 10 PM, which is also dumb? Like adding one hour to an already unenforced curfew is going to do anything:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push to move the city’s curfew for minors up an hour to 10 p.m. and include 17-year-olds is one step closer to becoming law. https://t.co/asA0S2xdwD pic.twitter.com/675YWjIFNF — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) May 20, 2022

She also blamed parents for “not keeping track of their children”:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday blamed too many guns on city streets and parents not keeping track of their children for a week of violence in Chicago that culminated Thursday night with a mass shooting outside a McDonald’s on the Near North Side.https://t.co/LvlWxwtkKU — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) May 20, 2022

So, the parents who are already not keeping track of their kids are going to lock them indoors at 6 PM all summer long? Good luck with that:

A Chicago mother has been charged with child endangerment after a gun in her second grader’s backpack accidentally discharged at school, injuring a 7-year-old classmate, police say.https://t.co/cmt0jBb4pZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 20, 2022

And maybe she should call in the National Guard to help check IDs and round up the children?

The mayor also pushed back against those calling for National Guard troops to be deployed in Chicago. The main issue is juveniles with guns, she said, not any issue that military strength could address. https://t.co/LvlWxwtkKU — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) May 20, 2022

Instead of the curfew, Chicago should, you know, lock up criminals:

Shocking video captured a mass shooting on Tuesday in Chicago that left a school boy running for his life. The shooting suspect is a gang member who was out on bail for a felony gun case. pic.twitter.com/n1BrWIIcKW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 13, 2022

It just may work!

So far this year, there have been 10 mass shootings in Chicago. By comparison, there have been three in NYC and two in LA. Find out more: https://t.co/MJz3R9U43y pic.twitter.com/2OcK5ePuHM — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) May 20, 2022

