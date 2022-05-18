Good morning, readers, where we still don’t know who won the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania.

Here’s how things stand right now:

No matter who wins, we’re probably looking at a recount:

Kathy Barnette did say she would support the primary winner, so that was good news in terms of winning in November:

As for Dems, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, despite suffering a stroke last week, easily won against Rep. Conor Lamb:

Fetterman announced on Twitter that he successfully had a pacemaker implanted on Tuesday:

“I just got out of a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in my heart. We got the all-clear that it was successful, and that I’m on track for a full recovery”:

And now we wait to see who Fetterman will face. This — obviously — is going to be one of *the* races we need to win in November:

***

