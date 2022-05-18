Good morning, readers, where we still don’t know who won the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania.

Here’s how things stand right now:

Good morning and welcome back to Day 2 of the PA GOP Senate primary. Here's where things stand as we start the day – Mehmet Oz 411,872 (31.26%)

David McCormick 409,308 (31.06%)

Kathy Barnette 325,835 (24.73%) Follow results here: https://t.co/4prVQOtYI3 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 18, 2022

No matter who wins, we’re probably looking at a recount:

Good morning. Dr. Oz has a 2,672 vote lead over Dave McCormick. We are firmly in recount territory. #PASen — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) May 18, 2022

Kathy Barnette did say she would support the primary winner, so that was good news in terms of winning in November:

Update, Barnette changed tunes today and said she would back the GOP primary winner, despite yesterday saying in response to that same question "I have no intention of supporting globalists." #PASen https://t.co/EBw3kdQUso https://t.co/pFN7Ogdrm8 — Ben Kamisar (@bkamisar) May 17, 2022

As for Dems, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, despite suffering a stroke last week, easily won against Rep. Conor Lamb:

I've seen enough: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) defeats Rep. Conor Lamb (D) in the #PASEN Dem primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 18, 2022

Fetterman announced on Twitter that he successfully had a pacemaker implanted on Tuesday:

“I just got out of a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in my heart. We got the all-clear that it was successful, and that I’m on track for a full recovery”:

I just got out of a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in my heart. We got the all-clear that it was successful, and that I’m on track for a full recovery. Thank yinz for the well-wishes – it means the world to me. 🥰 Now back to resting + recovering! — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 17, 2022

And now we wait to see who Fetterman will face. This — obviously — is going to be one of *the* races we need to win in November:

The fate of our Democratic majority all comes down to Pennsylvania – ranked by CNN as the #1 Most Likely to Flip U.S. Senate seat. It’s critical that we raise a lot of money *right* now. Can you chip in $5 + become a Founding Donor of our campaign? https://t.co/v8nKmpIbrE — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 18, 2022

***

Related:

‘They played him. Again’: Conservatives react to Donald Trump’s endorsement of Dr. Oz

Dana Loesch COMPLETELY takes Dr. Oz APART in receipt-filled thread for his championing CDC to treat gun violence as a ‘public health problem’

Sweet dreams: Dr. Oz wants you to go to bed knowing that ‘Oz will be doing exactly what you want him to do if you were there next to him’

‘The right to an abortion is sacred’: PA Senate candidate John Fetterman shows us who he really is (and it ain’t good)

Dem #PASEN primary frontrunner John Fetterman suffers stroke, says no ‘cognitive damage’

Recommended Twitchy Video