Incumbent GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his primary race last night to businessman and former state senator Chuck Edwards in North Carolina’s 11th congressional district:

Decision Desk HQ projects Chuck Edwards (@ChuckEdwards4NC) is the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 11 in North Carolina, unseating incumbent Madison Cawthorn. Race call: 10:01pm EDT More results here: https://t.co/h9iDUGjLkK — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 18, 2022

Rep. Cawthorn conceded the race last night:

BREAKING: U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, spokesperson says. https://t.co/WuluP5CG3x — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2022

Cawthorn also called on the GOP to support Edwards in November:

“Congratulations to @ChuckEdwards4NC on securing the nomination tonight. It’s time for the NC-11 GOP to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats’ nominee this November.”

Congratulations to @ChuckEdwards4NC on securing the nomination tonight. It’s time for the NC-11 GOP to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats’ nominee this November. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 18, 2022

Former President Trump’s support couldn’t carry Cawthorn over the finish line:

Does this complicate the Trump kingmaker CW since he urged people to give Cawthorn a second chance just yesterday? — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 18, 2022

But “Cawthorn is to blame for himself,” writes Carmine Sabia:

Mastriano win is a major win for former President Donald Trump. Cawthorn is to blame for himself. Prayers for Fetterman to have a quick recovery and congrats to him. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 18, 2022

As for Edwards, he’s promising to leave the social media to others if elected to Congress:

NEW AD: "They call it Instagram famous. They show us their workout, what they eat, & where they go. But while they post online, America falls apart. I'll take the fight to Congress and leave social media to the others." #NC11 #wncpol #ncpol pic.twitter.com/wSE6CvnIdK — Chuck Edwards (@ChuckEdwards4NC) April 25, 2022

And he told supporters, “the people of the mountains were looking for someone to go to Washington D.C. that had a proven conservative track record of getting things done”:

In a Zoom call with reporters after Cawthorn's concession, Edwards said his win means that "the people of the mountains were looking for someone to go to Washington D.C. that had a proven conservative track record of getting things done." https://t.co/4GYMIB2Jyh — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2022

