Incumbent GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his primary race last night to businessman and former state senator Chuck Edwards in North Carolina’s 11th congressional district:

Rep. Cawthorn conceded the race last night:

Cawthorn also called on the GOP to support Edwards in November:

“Congratulations to @ChuckEdwards4NC on securing the nomination tonight. It’s time for the NC-11 GOP to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats’ nominee this November.”

Former President Trump’s support couldn’t carry Cawthorn over the finish line:

But “Cawthorn is to blame for himself,” writes Carmine Sabia:

As for Edwards, he’s promising to leave the social media to others if elected to Congress:

And he told supporters, “the people of the mountains were looking for someone to go to Washington D.C. that had a proven conservative track record of getting things done”:

