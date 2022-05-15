Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is calling out President Joe Biden — AGAIN — this time on the deficit with some bouns praise for Joe Manchin.

First up, here’s the tweet that caught Bezos’ eye from the @POTUS account:

“Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year. This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever. It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures.”

Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year. This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever. It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 14, 2022

Bezos then responded to this tweet from the Neoliberal Project that called the president “silly” and pointed out how the Biden administration had nothing to do with lowering the deficit:

“This is so silly. The deficit is decreasing because we’re not doing pandemic aid anymore, and federal receipts are up because of inflation. Congress, or the Biden administration, didn’t do anything to lower the deficit.”

This is so silly. The deficit is decreasing because we’re not doing pandemic aid anymore, and federal receipts are up because of inflation. Congress, or the Biden administration, didn’t do anything to lower the deficit. https://t.co/kvlLPpsUO9 — Neoliberal 🌐🇺🇦 (@ne0liberal) May 15, 2022

And the praise for Joe Manchin from Bezos here is just delicious:

“In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country.”

In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country. https://t.co/a8cygcunEG — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 15, 2022

IT’S HAPPENING!

Jeff Bezos praises Manchin for helping derail Build Back Better. https://t.co/Y8N5hAqgQ3 — Haris Alic (@RealHarisAlic) May 15, 2022

No lies spotted:

And the tweet earned some praise from Clay Travis:

This is perfectly said. Exact arguments we have been making on @clayandbuck. https://t.co/SrDRCU56Vu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2022

Now, can we get the Washington Post to call out the president like this?

Can your newspaper start covering this misdirection? https://t.co/x3v7y0Vwap — Alec Mazo (@Alec_Mazo) May 15, 2022

And we’re serious. Talk to the people at the Washington Post, please:

Why don't you have a chat with some of your Regime propagandists at the Washington Post, Mr. Bezos? https://t.co/7WHCRkQpWo — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 15, 2022

