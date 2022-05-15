Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — currently the frontrunner in the Dem Senate primary race which happens on Tuesday — announced a few moments ago on Twitter that he suffered a stroke on Friday.

“On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right. The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery”:

On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right. The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

Fetterman said the stroke was caused by “a clot from [his] heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long”:

Pa. Senate candidate Fetterman: “I hadn't been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 15, 2022

And he said doctors told him he “didn’t suffer any cognitive damage” and he’s on the way to a “full recovery”:

Says he will get back on trail “the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery. … the doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 15, 2022

Fetterman’s opponent in the race, Conor Lamb, wished him a speedy recovery:

I just found out on live TV that Lieutenant Governor Fetterman suffered a stroke. Hayley and I are keeping John and his family in our prayers and wishing him a full and speedy recovery. — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) May 15, 2022

Full statement here:

