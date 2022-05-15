The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has identified Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, NY as the alleged gunman in the mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, NY that left 10 dead and three wounded:

Payton S. Gendron, 18, of #Conklin, NY has been arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of Murder in the First Degree. He was remanded without bail. A felony hearing was scheduled for Thursday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. — Erie County District Attorney's Office (@DAErieCountyNY) May 15, 2022

The defendant, who was allegedly wearing tactical gear and armed with an assault weapon, is accused of intentionally killing ten people at the grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. Three people were injured by gunfire. MORE INFO: https://t.co/Tkb1QDZ5Dw — Erie County District Attorney's Office (@DAErieCountyNY) May 15, 2022

Full statement here from the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Here’s the opener:

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York was arraigned this evening before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah on one count of Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony). It is alleged that on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the defendant drove to Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue near Riley Street in the City of Buffalo with the intent to commit a crime. The defendant, who was allegedly wearing tactical gear and armed with an assault weapon, encountered several people in the parking lot. The defendant is accused of intentionally shooting four people outside of the grocery store. Three of the four victims died from their injuries. It is further alleged that the defendant entered the store and exchanged gunfire with an armed security guard. The security guard, who was a retired member of the Buffalo Police Department, died from his injuries. The defendant allegedly shot eight more people inside of the store. Six died from their injuries. Two people were injured by gunfire.

We’re also seeing multiple reports that Gendron was known to the police after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a local school in June of 2021:

"In June 2021, police in Broome County were called by officials of a local high school who told them Gendron had threatened violence in comments made to fellow students…he wanted to do a shooting…was referred for a mental health evaluation"https://t.co/d9HXJvgUZ8 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 15, 2022

From the Buffalo News:

“State Police were sent to investigate and Gendron, under a section of state mental health laws, was referred for a mental health evaluation and counseling, the official said.”

Another one known to police and yet. . .

The man who carried out the mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday was reportedly investigated last year for making threatening comments to fellow students about carrying out a shooting potentially at a graduation ceremony. Police investigated him then.https://t.co/adIXjPw6jF pic.twitter.com/nLogQQtGFA — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 15, 2022

The Democrat & Chronicle also reported on this previous threat:

Payton Gendron received a mental health evaluation after threatening his high school last year, according to a law enforcement source. The incident was reviewed by state authorities at the time.https://t.co/PN7GqBZXJU — Times Herald-Record (@recordonline) May 15, 2022

But what’s clear from both accounts is that we don’t know if anything was done in 2021 after the police referred Gendron for a mental health evaluation. From the article above:

A law enforcement official, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said Sunday that Gendron had threatened a violent attack Susquehanna Valley High School, resulting in a referral for a mental health evaluation. The incident was reviewed by state authorities at the time. The same official said Gendron’s parents were cooperating with authorities.

We’ll keep you posted.

