UPDATE

A law enforcement source has informed the Los Angeles Times that the suspect is a 68-year-old Asian man from Las Vegas and that the victims were “mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent”:

And a Taiwanese congregation was at the church at the time of the shooting:

ORIGINAL POST

Trending

Breaking news out of Orange County, California where there’s been a shooting at a church, identified as the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted, “[w]e have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved”:

The suspet was detained “at the scene”:

 

The Sheriff’s Department also confirmed one dead and four “critically” wounded in the attack, via KTLA in Los Angeles: 

“Sheriff’s officials confirm one person was killed and four others were ‘critically wounded’ in the Laguna Woods church shooting. The Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference to provide updates at 5 p.m. which will be broadcast.”

Twitchy regular and Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shared these photos and video from the church taken by his mother:

Video:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Laguna WoodsOrange County

Recommended Twitchy Video