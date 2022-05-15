UPDATE

A law enforcement source has informed the Los Angeles Times that the suspect is a 68-year-old Asian man from Las Vegas and that the victims were “mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent”:

New: A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. No other details were available. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. https://t.co/S566hPeRum — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 15, 2022

And a Taiwanese congregation was at the church at the time of the shooting:

A Taiwanese congregation was in the church at the time of the shooting, said Undersheriff Jeff Hallock. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time.https://t.co/S566hPeRum pic.twitter.com/hNkOygSfIi — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 15, 2022

ORIGINAL POST

Breaking news out of Orange County, California where there’s been a shooting at a church, identified as the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods:

#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted, “[w]e have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved”:

#OCSDPIO We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

The suspet was detained “at the scene”:

The suspect was detained at the scene. More to follow. El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, please avoid the area. We are in Unified Command with @OCFireAuthority. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

The Sheriff’s Department also confirmed one dead and four “critically” wounded in the attack, via KTLA in Los Angeles:

“Sheriff’s officials confirm one person was killed and four others were ‘critically wounded’ in the Laguna Woods church shooting. The Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference to provide updates at 5 p.m. which will be broadcast.”

Sheriff's officials confirm one person was killed and four others were "critically wounded" in the Laguna Woods church shooting. The Sheriff's Department will hold a press conference to provide updates at 5 p.m. which will be broadcast on @KTLA https://t.co/wZ62qw1LSm https://t.co/pixFVNkC3T — KTLA (@KTLA) May 15, 2022

Twitchy regular and Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shared these photos and video from the church taken by his mother:

Photos from my mom at the scene of a shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. @OCSheriff reports that multiple people have been shot, a suspect has been detained, and a weapon has been recovered. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/UfgxfjQEYV — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 15, 2022

Video:

Brief video of the scene outside of the church. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/iHysapavHb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 15, 2022

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

Recommended Twitchy Video