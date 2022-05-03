New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she’s appointed Rep. Antonio Delgado of the 19th congressional district as the next Lieutenant Governor:

I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York. I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 3, 2022

Rep. Delgado’s House race was going to be a tough one now the court threw out the Dem gerrymandered map:

Domino effect of the New York Congressional map being thrown out. Means Republicans have a strong chance to "pick up" a seat in the Hudson Valley. https://t.co/jzauCBhJ4L — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 3, 2022

And now it looks like he’s “bailing”:

Whoa. Delgado bailing out on re-election is an immediate consequence of the Court of Appeals tossing the gerrymandered map that drew him a favorable new district. https://t.co/43coZqiJPl — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 3, 2022

This, of course, is good news for Republican Marc Molinaro:

Big winner: Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was running against Delgado before. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 3, 2022

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel calls the upcoming Hose race an “easy R win” now:

You know Dems are losing the House when they take Delgado out of his swing seat. (A court-drawn map would probably make his seat redder, but it's now an easy R win.) https://t.co/kwci8hD2ch — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 3, 2022

But there will be many unhappy Dems. . .

Ana Maria Archila, who is running for Lieutenant Governor, has questions:

I have questions. Voters deserve answers. https://t.co/0ymu49EfvD — Ana Maria Archila🦋🐺 (@AnaMariaforNY) May 3, 2022

And she called out Rep. Delgado for putting “Democrats’ control of the House at further risk”:

"In a difficult election year, why would you put Democrats' control of the House at further risk?" https://t.co/zygKNpEzcO — Chris Churchill (@chris_churchill) May 3, 2022

Here’s Dem activist Steve Fox:

“Every state legislator that voted in favor of letting Hochul pick a new Lt. Gov has had a hand in potentially handing this congressional seat over to the republicans on the eve of reversal of Roe v Wade. This pick is fundamentally an irresponsible & reckless attempt to hold power.”

Every state legislator that voted in favor of letting Hochul pick a new Lt. Gov has had a hand in potentially handing this congressional seat over to the republicans on the eve of reversal of Roe v Wade. This pick is fundamentally an irresponsible & reckless attempt to hold power https://t.co/aFfzwMEnxQ — Steve Fox (@smfox) May 3, 2022

And it’s being called a “Cuomo move” has he “didn’t care a lick for the prospects of national Democrats”:

It seems that the move Hochul made is to shore up her prospects in the Lt. Gov primary over protecting a crucial swing House seat in NYS. It's very much a Cuomo move. Cuomo didn't care a lick for the prospects of national Democrats. — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) May 3, 2022

“It’s quite the day”:

State Senate Democrats let this happen. So did the usual lousy party leaders in New York. It's quite the day. — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) May 3, 2022

***

Related:

Blue-checked lib ‘writer-performer’ takes drastic action following her ‘extremely stupid and racist’ take on Roe possibly being overturned

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC making all sorts of STUPID demands (Biden’s legal authority, what?!) to rally pro-abort troops goes SO very wrong

BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts directs marshal of the Supreme Court to launch investigation into SCOTUS leak of now-verified draft

Recommended Twitchy Video