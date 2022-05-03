New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she’s appointed Rep. Antonio Delgado of the 19th congressional district as the next Lieutenant Governor:

Rep. Delgado’s House race was going to be a tough one now the court threw out the Dem gerrymandered map:

And now it looks like he’s “bailing”:

This, of course, is good news for Republican Marc Molinaro:

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel calls the upcoming Hose race an “easy R win” now:

But there will be many unhappy Dems. . .

Ana Maria Archila, who is running for Lieutenant Governor, has questions:

And she called out Rep. Delgado for putting “Democrats’ control of the House at further risk”:

Here’s Dem activist Steve Fox:

“Every state legislator that voted in favor of letting Hochul pick a new Lt. Gov has had a hand in potentially handing this congressional seat over to the republicans on the eve of reversal of Roe v Wade. This pick is fundamentally an irresponsible & reckless attempt to hold power.”

And it’s being called a “Cuomo move” has he “didn’t care a lick for the prospects of national Democrats”:

“It’s quite the day”:

